Great Rock Capital Provides $11.8MM of Liquidity through Senior Secured Credit Facility

New capital to support Company's future growth

Jan 05, 2021, 09:00 ET

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Rock Capital, an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in middle market lending, today announced it has provided $11.8 million of capital through a senior secured credit facility to support one of North America's leading providers of high-quality catalog solutions. The facility was used to finance an acquisition and will provide additional liquidity to support the Company's future growth.

About Great Rock Capital
Great Rock Capital is an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in serving the needs of middle market companies with a wide variety of secured lending products. Great Rock Capital provides fast, flexible, and creative financing solutions to maximize its customers' liquidity to enable them to better execute their business plans. Great Rock Capital has received significant capital commitments from its partners, Sightway Capital, a Two Sigma company, and a large institutional investor. To learn more, visit www.greatrockcapital.com

