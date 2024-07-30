Great Rock Capital Provides $75 Million of Capital to NWI Aerostructures

Growth financing to support mission-critical aerospace companies

WESTPORT, Conn., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Rock Capital, an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in middle market lending, today announced that they have provided $75 million in total capital to three NWI affiliates. The NWI companies deliver high precision complex machined components, sub-assemblies, and complete major assemblies of aviation components, along with components for some industrial companies across the globe. The credit facilities, which include two revolving lines of credit and a term loan, will provide flexible growth capital for sister companies, NWI Nashville, Utica Realty Nashville, and NWI Wichita – all portfolio companies of The Stony Point Group.

"The NWI companies are mission-critical suppliers to the aerospace industry," said Stuart Armstrong, CEO of Great Rock Capital. "Their industry-leading manufacturing expertise, superior leadership, and ongoing support from their owners will drive the continued success of their businesses."

"We have established a strong partnership with Great Rock over recent years, beginning with a working capital facility for NWI Nashville," commented Bernie Stanek, CEO of Stony Point Group. "They understand the growth potential and liquidity needs of the NWI companies, and they have demonstrated a positive and practical approach to both closing and managing their credit facilities. I look forward to expanding our relationship as we work together to support the future growth objectives of NWI Nashville, NWI Wichita, and Utica Realty Nashville."

About Great Rock Capital

Great Rock Capital is an asset-focused commercial finance company that specializes in serving the needs of middle market companies across the United States and Canada. The Company provides fast, flexible, and creative financing solutions that maximize liquidity and provide growth capital. The senior secured credit facilities offered by the firm range in size from $10MM to $100MM and include working capital, term-heavy, and term-only loan structures not provided by traditional commercial lenders. The firm has significant capital commitments from its partners, a private equity business and a large institutional investor. To learn more, visit www.greatrockcapital.com.

About The Stony Point Group

The Stony Point Group is a family front office focused on investing in middle market manufacturing companies in the aerospace and defense industry. For more information, visit their website at www.stonypoint.com.

About NWI Nashville

NWI Nashville, LLC is a focused factory for long and large aluminum machining, forming, processing, and structural assembly up to 100 feet in length operating in a 1,000,000 sq. ft facility in Nashville, TN. With over 80 years of experience and a focus only on long and large aluminum parts and assemblies, NWI Nashville excels at Making Complex Structures Simple for its aerospace and adjacent market customers. More information about NWI Nashville, LLC can be found on the company website at www.nwiaero.com.

About NWI Wichita

NWI Wichita, LLC is a focused factory for high speed, monolithic aluminum machining and subassembly up to 4 meters in length operating in a 200,000 sq. ft facility in Park City, KS. With 20 5-Axis machines, load/unload stations, and 116 pallets, NWI Wichita offers scalability and simple solutions for complex structures supporting commercial and military aerospace customers, satellite and launch vehicle customers, and semiconductor manufacturers. More information about NWI Wichita, LLC can be found on the company website at www.nwiaero.com.

