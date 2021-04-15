Great Rock Capital Upsizes Leverage Facility

WESTPORT, Conn., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Rock Capital, an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in middle market lending, today announced the upsize of its leverage facility with KeyBank National Association, one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. The upsized facility includes the addition of new partners Huntington National Bank, First Foundation Bank, and Hitachi Capital America Corporation.

"In executing the plan to increase the credit facility and expand the bank group, the Specialty Finance Lending group at KeyBank is pleased to further develop the relationship and provide the business with the debt capital necessary to support the continued growth of the portfolio," said Chris Tucker, managing director, KeyBank Specialty Finance Lending. "Based on the strength and experience of the management team, we look forward to building on the strong foundation established over the past several years."

"We are pleased to expand our relationship with KeyBank and welcome our new partners Huntington, First Foundation, and Hitachi," said Stuart Armstrong, CEO of Great Rock Capital. "This upsized facility significantly expands our capital base and provides Great Rock with the runway to continue growing our platform."

About Great Rock Capital

Great Rock Capital is an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in serving the needs of middle market companies with a wide variety of secured lending products. Great Rock Capital provides fast, flexible, and creative financing solutions to maximize its customers' liquidity to enable them to better execute their business plans. Great Rock Capital has received significant capital commitments from its partners, Sightway Capital, a Two Sigma business, and a large institutional investor. To learn more, visit www.greatrockcapital.com .

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $170 billion at December 31, 2020. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,100 branches and more than 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit www.key.com . KeyBank is Member FDIC.

About KeyBank Specialty Finance Lending

KeyBank Specialty Finance Lending is a business unit of KeyBank National Association and provides structured debt facilities for targeted segments within the specialty lending marketplace. For more information, visit http://keyequipmentfinance.com/business/specialty-finance.

