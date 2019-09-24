Great Rock Continues Expansion, Adds Northeast Originator

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Rock Capital, an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in middle market lending, today announced Randy Lederman has joined the firm as Managing Director of Originations. Based in New York City, Lederman will be responsible for developing relationships, tracking investment opportunities, and supporting the firm's expansion into the Northeast market.

"We are happy to welcome Randy to the team, as he will be a key driver of the continued growth of our platform into important markets across the Northeast," said Stuart Armstrong, CEO of Great Rock Capital. "Randy's origination and credit skills coupled with his strong middle market relationships and sponsor coverage make him a very good fit for Great Rock."

Lederman joins Great Rock Capital with 20 years of experience in business development, leveraged finance, and restructuring. Most recently, he served as a director of business development at AloStar Capital Finance for the New York City region. Prior to that, he worked at Cowen and Company in their Special Situations Group, in addition to various roles at middle market investment banks. He began his career as an analyst at Bank of America, after receiving a B.B.A. in Finance from the University of Michigan. Lederman is an active member of the Turnaround Management Association, Secured Finance Network, and the Association for Corporate Growth.

"I'm excited to join the team at Great Rock," commented Lederman. "Their unique, innovative approach provides middle market companies with creative financial solutions, which simply are not offered by conventional lenders. I look forward to helping expand the firm's presence in the Northeast region."

About Great Rock Capital

Great Rock Capital is an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in serving the needs of middle market companies with a wide variety of secured lending products. Great Rock Capital provides fast, flexible, and creative financing solutions to maximize its customers' liquidity to enable them to better execute their business plans. To learn more, visit www.greatrockcapital.com.

