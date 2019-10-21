Great Scott! Back to the Future Celebrates 35 Years

Today, YouTube Originals and Ample Entertainment launched the new learning series, "Could You Survive the Movies" – an exciting series dedicated to exploring the magic and science of cinema's most iconic pop culture films, including "Back to the Future." In each episode, YouTube creator and host Jake Roper takes you on an immersive journey into the world of a different movie; blending unscripted scientific exploration with narrative storytelling. In the premiere episode, Jake steps into the original 1985 film to find out if you could survive the massive pressure wave generated by a giant guitar amp, time travel paradoxes, and the electricity from a lightning bolt travelling through your body…all while desperately trying to get back to the future! "Could you Survive the Movies?" is available to stream on YouTube.com/Learning and the Vsauce3 YouTube channel . Press interested in embedding episode 1 directly into their stories can use this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJfcdJ7sizc .

New toy partner Playmobil has created a collection featuring fan favorite characters and vehicles including Marty McFly, Dr. Emmett Brown, the DeLorean Time Machine and more – coming in May 2020. Popular Funko POP! figures, a new themed board game from Ravensburger, collectible movie prints from Classic Stills plus other surprises from Hasbro, Mattel, 3D Retro Collectibles and more that will debut next summer.

Publishing program expands with new novelty formats from Running Press and Insight Editions, a new comic series from IDW Publishing, along with existing fan-favorites from other partners, such as: Back to the Future: DeLorean Time Machine – Owner's Workshop Manual, Back to the Future: The Ultimate Visual History, William Shakespeare's Get Thee Back to the Future, Back to the Future: The Classic Illustrated Storybook and much more.

A lifestyle collection of apparel and accessories includes fun, retro looks that are still relevant today. Expected partners include Criminal Damage, Box Lunch, Dumbgood, Haus of JR, Hot Topic, Just Hype, Primark, Suavecito, Super 7, Zara and more. Rubies and FUN.com will have costumes for fan celebrations beyond Halloween. With a nod to the nostalgia trend, Universal has once again partnered with the Otis School of Design for a special "Back to the Future" collection designed by students to be presented at the annual scholarship and benefit fashion show in Spring 2020.

Where we're going, we don't need roads… be on the lookout for theatrical events and the debut of the "Back to the Future" trilogy in 4K from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, as well as a celebration from Turner Classic Movies (TCM) later in 2020.

Fans won't want to miss Back to the Future The Musical, directed by Tony Award winner John Rando, which opens for a 12-week run at the Manchester Opera House on February 20, 2020. The musical features a book by the film's co-creator and co-writer Bob Gale, and new music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri (who composed the score for the original 1985 film) and Glen Ballard.

The anniversary will be commemorated by Universal Parks & Resorts, key retail partners and more. Visit the Back to the Future page on Facebook for details.

About Back to the Future

From the Academy Award-winning filmmakers Robert Zemeckis and Steven Spielberg comes Back to the Future - the original, groundbreaking adventure that sparked one of the most successful trilogies ever! When teenager Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is blasted to 1955 in the DeLorean time machine created by the eccentric Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd), he finds himself mixed up in a time-shattering chain reaction that could vaporize his future - and leave him trapped in the past. Powered by innovative special effects, unforgettable songs and non-stop action, Back to the Future is an unrivaled adventure that stands the test of time.

About Universal Brand Development

Universal Brand Development globally drives expansion of the company's intellectual properties, franchises, characters and stories through innovative physical and digital products, content, and consumer experiences. Along with franchise brand management, Universal Brand Development's core businesses include Consumer Products and Games and Digital Platforms based on the company's extensive portfolio of intellectual properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal cable and television. Universal Brand Development is part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. www.universalbranddevelopment.com.

