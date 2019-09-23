'Great Society Primary' - Week 2 Results Are In!

The 'Great Society Primary' launched on August 27, 2019, on what would have been President Lyndon B. Johnson's 111 th Birthday. All attendees of The Great Society have the opportunity to 'vote' for the candidate they would like to see win either the Democratic or Republican 2020 presidential primary in one of four voting booths in the theater lobby. 'Votes' can also cast online GreatSocietyBroadway.com ; results will be shared following each performance at Twitter.com/GreatSocietyBwy .

In addition, The Great Society will host a series of voter registration events in partnership with FairVote, NYC Votes and Young Invincibles in an effort to support voter registration and turnout on Broadway. For the list of upcoming events, click here. Each event will take place in the lobby of the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 W 65th Street).

Capturing Johnson's attempts to build a just society for all, The Great Society follows his triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the escalation of the Vietnam War, and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known—and one man was at the center of it all: LBJ.

Emmy Award winner Brian Cox stars as LBJ in Robert Schenkkan's The Great Society, directed by Bill Rauch, now in performances at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65th St) on Broadway.

