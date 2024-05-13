Great Steak® Unveils Exciting New Menu Featuring Premium Philly Cheesesteaks and Expanded Tot Offerings

Being featured alongside the new menu is the Premium Meal option, which allows customers to select an elevated side option to pair with their cheesesteak creations.

Featured Premium Cheesesteaks:

Premier Philly Cheesesteak : a premier portion of steak and chicken, white cheese sauce, grilled onion, & green and red pepper.

a premier portion of steak and chicken, white cheese sauce, grilled onion, & green and red pepper. Deluxe Philly Cheesesteak: double steak, provolone, Philly cheese sauce, grilled onion, & green and red pepper.

Featured Sides:

King Tots: tots topped with Philly cheese sauce, bacon, sour cream and chive. Order alone or as a side by making your meal a Premium meal!

"We are excited to introduce our new and upgraded menu, which reflects Great Steak's continuous commitment to culinary innovation and customer satisfaction," said Bridgette Seip, national marketing manager for Great Steak®. "With the introduction of the new Premium Philly Cheesesteaks and a variety of other exciting options, we are confident our guests will discover new favorites and savor every single bite."

The new menu is now available at Great Steak® locations nationwide. Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest Great Steak® restaurant or order online at www.thegreatsteak.com to experience the latest offerings firsthand.

ABOUT GREAT STEAK

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Great Steak® has been serving grilled to order cheesesteaks in locations across the United States. The menu has grown from a single cheesesteak to a complete line of premium cheesesteaks, great tots, and fries. Grilled to order, grilled to perfection, Great Steak® is genuine homegrown comfort food. Founded in 1983, Great Steak® has grown across the U.S.. In 2004 Great Steak® became part of the Kahala Brands family, one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with close to 3,000 locations in over 25 countries.

SOURCE Great Steak