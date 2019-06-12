Great Travel Gift Ideas for Father's Day from The GO Group

CHICAGO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dad doesn't need another tie or golf tee. The travel experts at The GO Group, LLC, an international ground transportation and travel company recommend these unique travel related gifts any man would love!

With a minimalist design and natural materials made from sandalwood, the Folding Beard Comb w/ Carry Pouch by Viking Revolution is engineered to give your dad a clean, healthy looking beard.

The PackLite Max 2-in-1 phone charger is a both portable solar inflatable lantern and phone charger that packs flat for easy carrying and charging wherever you travel. It's 100% waterproof and designed for use anywhere no matter how far you are from an outlet.

The Wacaco Minipresso is the smallest and most versatile handheld espresso machine on the market. With this nifty little gadget, you no longer have to sacrifice your morning brew for the sake of travel. All you need is water and your favorite coffee beans and you've got one good cup of coffee.

Tired of the beverage and device balancing act in cramped planes? Try the The Airhook 2.0, an in-flight travel product that supports any tablet, cell phone and your drink! It includes several new features including a stabilizer bar to make setup more secure and a convertible mode that allows the drink holder to fold away when not in use.

Help your dad avoid mosquito bites with the Parakito. These wearable bands and clips are waterproof, easily adjustable and provide slow release mosquito protection over 15 days. PARA'KITO™ can be worn around the wrist or ankle, or hung on a backpack, or belt.

The Lieutenant Duffle is great for the sports fan and environmentalists. Made of re-purposed materials from Superbowl XLVI banner and reclaimed fabrics from the RCA dome, this will be your dad's favorite travel bag.

The GO Group, LLC is the nation's largest airport transportation provider, offering shared rides, private vehicles, limos, charters and tours, serving some 90 airports in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Australia and Europe and transporting more than 13 million passengers per year. Travelers can through GO's website, www.goairportshuttle.com.

SOURCE The GO Group, LLC

Related Links

https://www.goairportshuttle.com

