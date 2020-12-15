Great Value Colleges Announces Music Scholarship for Black Students

SALISBURY, Md., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Value Colleges has announced a $5,000 scholarship available for black undergraduate or graduate students who are majoring or minoring in music. Whether pursuing a degree in music performance, music education, music therapy, or some other type of music major or minor, qualified students are invited to apply. The scholarship will be awarded twice yearly, with application deadlines of July 30 and November 30.

"Great Value Colleges is excited to offer this new scholarship to black students who not only have a passion for music, but have plans to take that passion to the next level," says GVC editor Julie McCaulley. "There are so many deserving students out there, and we can't wait to help make their music dreams come true, whatever they may be."

Scholarships will be awarded to applicants who clearly articulate their journey with music and their future music goals and who meet the various other requirements of the scholarship with regards to GPA, test scores, volunteer activities, and other items as outlined below:

- Attendance or acceptance at an accredited post-secondary U.S. institution (undergraduate or graduate)

- Major or minor in music

- Black U.S. Citizen

- Competitive GPA

- 1500-2000 word essay or 5–10 minute video summarizing the applicant's journey in music and describing his/her future music goals (while in college and beyond)

Read more about the Music Scholarship for Black Students at the following link: https://www.greatvaluecolleges.net/music-scholarship-for-black-students/

In addition to the Music Scholarship for Black Students, Great Value Colleges also offers the following scholarships:

Community Service Scholarship

- $1,500 Community Service Scholarship to students who show exceptional passion for community service and have found concrete ways to enhance their education through service

https://www.greatvaluecolleges.net/community-service-scholarship/

First Generation Student Scholarship for Florida Residents

- $1,500 scholarship for first-generation undergraduate or graduate students with Florida residency

https://www.greatvaluecolleges.net/education-scholarships/first-generation-student-scholarship-florida-residents/

Foreign Language Scholarship for Texas Residents

- $1,500 scholarship for undergraduate or graduate students with Texas residency minoring or majoring in a foreign language

https://www.greatvaluecolleges.net/education-scholarships/foreign-language-scholarship-for-texas-residents/

Political Science Scholarship for Pennsylvania Residents

- $1,500 scholarship for undergraduate or graduate students with a passion for political science and with Pennsylvania residency

https://www.greatvaluecolleges.net/education-scholarships/political-science-scholarship-pennsylvania-residents/

