Great Value Colleges Recognizes Top College Recycling Programs

SALISBURY, Md., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Every day, recycling in all areas of our environment and workplace becomes more critical in international efforts to help save the planet. Many American colleges have been recycling for decades, and more are joining the increasingly massive movement each year.

In two studies, education leader Great Value Colleges analyzed recycling efforts among colleges and universities.

In "America's 50 Top Colleges with the Best Recycling Programs," the Great Value Colleges team analyzed college efforts nationwide and came up with 50 colleges with the best recycling programs.

In "What Recyclemania 2019 Tells the World About American Colleges and Recycling," Great Value Colleges analyzed the program, the participating colleges, and names the winners.

"If you're someone who cares about recycling, then it's important to attend a college with a proactive recycling program," said editor Julie McCaulley. "After all, you don't want to go to a school where waste management is out of control."

The information included in each entry contains some truly impressive statistics of each college program.

For example, in 2019, more than 5.1 million students, faculty and staff participated from American and Canadian colleges. They recycled and composted 69.5 million pounds of waste. In the process, they also cut out the use of 300 million single-use plastic bottles. They prevented 99,254 metric tons of carbon dioxide from being released into the atmosphere.

In their evaluations, Great Value Colleges researchers ranked institutions by:

the total amount of recycling conducted

innovative recycling practices

aggregated methodology score

evidence of commitment to increasing recycling activities in the future.

Great Value Colleges includes a full methodology for determining the top schools in each article.

Of the winners in America's 50 Top Colleges with the Best Recycling Programs, the top 15 colleges include:

College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor, Maine

in University of Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky

in University of Washington in Seattle , Washington

, University of Texas at San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas

in Kendall College of Art and Design , Ferris State University in Grand Rapids, Michigan

, in Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut

in Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado

in Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota

in Youngstown State University in Youngstown, Ohio

in Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan

Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield, Massachusetts

in University of San Francisco in San Francisco, California

in Harvard University in Boston, Massachusetts

in Stanford University in Palo Alto, California

in Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California

The major winners in the Recyclemania competition include:

Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California

in Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois

in Southwestern College in Chula Vista, California

Saint Louis University , Main Campus in St. Louis, Missouri

, Main Campus in Ohio State University in Columbus , Ohio

, Ohio Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey

Union College in Schenectady, New York

in Drew University in Madison, New Jersey

in Western Technical College in La Crosse, Wisconsin

