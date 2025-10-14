Great Wall Motor announces next strategic phase of European market expansion at GWM Europe Partner Day

BAODING, China, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Wall Motor (GWM) announces strategic growth plans for Europe, marking the end of a strategic readjustment period and reinforcing it major long-term commitment to the region. Starting mid-2026, GWM will introduce at least seven new models and derivatives, featuring the Haval product line's European debut.

GWM Europe Partner Day 2025

Leveraging its 35-year heritage in SUVs and 4x4 technology, most new models will be SUVs of varying sizes and categories, equipped with 2WD or Hybrid Intelligent All-Wheel-Drive system (Hi4). Additionally, GWM will introduce a new family of urban compact passenger cars under the GWM ORA line. The product portfolio will offer a wide range of powertrains, including entry-priced ICE, economical HEV, long-range PHEV, and zero-emission BEV technology, appealing to a broader audience.

From mid-2026, GWM will also accelerate its expansion into more European markets. In major markets like Spain and Italy, it will establish self-operated national sales companies, its first in Europe. In smaller markets, it will continue cooperating with independent importers. Across all markets, GWM will rely on independent dealers and dealer groups with local expertise to sell vehicles and provide services.

At the GWM Europe Partner Day 2025, over a hundred potential partners from 12 European markets expressed strong interest in GWM's plans. Participants gained confidence in GWM's engineering capabilities and business opportunities. Parker Shi, President of GWM International, emphasized the importance of transparency, understanding, and trust in building true cooperation. The majority of participants officially confirmed their interest in joining GWM's European partner network in 2026, signing letters of intent.

GWM is determined to expand its European business significantly from mid-2026 and will release further information soon.

