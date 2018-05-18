Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Capital, LP II announces intention to redeem 2.538% (plus 3-month LIBOR) Subordinated Debentures due 2046

WINNIPEG, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Capital, LP II ("Great-West LP II") today announced it intends to redeem all US$300 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 2.538% (plus 3-month LIBOR) Subordinated Debentures due May 16, 2046 (CUSIP No. 39136W AA 2 (Rule 144A)) (the "Notes") on June 18, 2018 (the "Redemption Date") at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes, plus any accrued but unpaid interest to but excluding the Redemption Date. Notice of the redemption will be sent to holders of the Notes in accordance with the terms of the Indenture dated as of May 19, 2006 pursuant to which the Notes were issued.

