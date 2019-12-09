GreatAmerica and Compass Sherpa to Expand Technology Integration

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GreatAmerica Financial Services Corporation and Compass Sales Solutions announced today that they expanded Compass Sherpa Lease Tracker to capture digital signatures and submit electronic documents. The two companies share a mutual interest in improving the customer experience and accelerating in-the-field sales for office equipment Dealers.

Printing, manually signing, and scanning documents is now in the past. The integration streamlines the Compass users' sales process by creating quotes, submitting credit apps, receiving real-time credit status updates, generating lease docs, all without leaving the Compass Sherpa platform.

Compass Sales Solutions is the nation's leading provider of sales automation software for resellers of office technology and managed print services (MPS).

"We are very excited about this new enhancement to the existing integration between Sherpa and GreatAmerica that will allow our current dealer partners the ability to seamlessly get credit decisions and automate document signature capture," said Jim McMeel, VP of Business Development at Compass Sales Solutions. "It will bring great efficiencies to the Sherpa users and their clients."

"We are pleased to take our collaboration with Compass to the next level and help enhance the sales process for our mutual Dealers," said Jennie Fisher, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Office Equipment Group at GreatAmerica. "Digital signature capabilities should help our Dealers shorten and close the sales loop, while elevating their reputation as tech-savvy solution providers," she added.

About Compass Sales Solutions

Since 2001, Compass Sales Solutions, the leading sales force automation provider with more than 13,000 users in 8 countries, delivers a comprehensive suite that automates the sales process allowing sales professionals to manage the sales process including: prospect/client data, proposal generation, MPS analysis, ERP integration and mobile access. www.compasscontact.net

About GreatAmerica Financial Services

GreatAmerica is the largest independent, family-owned national commercial equipment finance company in the U.S. and is dedicated to helping manufacturers, vendors, and dealers be more successful and keep their customers for a lifetime. GreatAmerica was established in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in 1992 and today is organized into seven business units. It has a staff of over 600 employees with offices in Georgia, Minnesota, and Missouri. Our commitment to understand the office equipment industry has positioned us as the unparalleled leader in single invoice solutions (MPS, Managed IT, and other specialized billing options). We also offer innovative non-financial services to help our dealers evolve their businesses. www.greatamerica.com

