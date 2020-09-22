Greater Akron Chamber Annual Meeting and Leadership Dialogue Series

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 24th at 8am, the Greater Akron Chamber will host a virtual annual meeting and kick-off the GAC Leadership Dialogue Series. Originally planned for March 2020, the Annual Meeting was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of holding a traditional annual meeting virtually, the Greater Akron Chamber will leverage this opportunity to launch the GAC Leadership Dialogue Series – a set of five virtual events aimed at convening the business community around pertinent topics for dialogue and perspectives from regional and national experts.

The Series will kick-off on September 24th at 8am with a dual-purposed event. The first part will feature traditional Annual Meeting content, including remarks from GAC Chair, Marc Merklin (Brouse McDowell) and Chair-Elect Grace Wakulchik (Akron Children's Hospital). The two will reflect on the accomplishments, outline the work to be done, and recognize the H. Peter Burg Award winner, Roger Read. The second part will be the first in the Series of Leadership Dialogues, featuring five Greater Akron business leaders as they share their perspectives on leadership, resilience, and change.

The remaining topics in the Series include those focused on diversity, inclusion and equity; the future of work and the workplace post-COVID-19; population health, with a focus on the impact of three health crises on business and the economy; and the 2021 economic outlook.

"There are so many critical issues facing the business community right now and this Series is a chance to draw attention to them and facilitate important conversations not only for greater awareness around these topics but also to empower the business community to act and grow," said GAC Chair, Marc Merklin, Brouse McDowell.

The Series includes an impressive lineup of local and national perspectives, giving business leaders and opportunity to get an inside perspective on their experiences, ideas and recommendations in each of these areas. Beyond that, participants will have the opportunity to engage directly with each of the panelists in a live Q&A session immediately following each of the panel discussions.

The investment from the Series Presenting Sponsors, including Brouse McDowell, FirstEnergy, KeyBank, Localiq, and Summa Health, has allowed us to take down the traditional 'pay wall' and membership requirements that come with access to content like this. Any business professional and leader can participate, regardless of their location or membership status.

"The restrictions imposed upon us by COVID-19 may prohibit our ability to bring people together in person, but it has also created a unique opportunity to engage business leaders who may not otherwise be able to attend. This content is important, regardless of whether or not you're a member of the Chamber, and we want to have any and all business leaders involved, if they want to be."

The Greater Akron Chamber remains focused on meeting the needs of the business community to facilitate their growth and success. These dialogues are critical to business resilience, building an inclusive economy, protecting our workforce, and positioning businesses for growth in the future.

To register and learn more about the panelists, click here. Questions should be directed to Brynn Popa at [email protected].

The mission of the Greater Akron Chamber is to drive economic growth and prosperity for Greater Akron by supporting the success of the business community and acting as a convener of stakeholders on key issues facing the region.

