Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority Contracts with PASSUR Aerospace for PASSUR's Surface and Gate Optimization Solution

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PASSUR® Aerospace, Inc. (OTC: PSSR), a global leader in digital operational excellence, announced it has contracted with the Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority (GARAA), the sponsor of the Asheville Regional Airport (AVL), to provide gate sequencing and airport collaboration solutions on its Ariva™ platform. PASSUR's information sharing automated workflow solution is designed to increase traffic flows and capacity, and reduce delays and congestion, at one of the region's fastest growing airports.

Asheville Regional Airport is currently completing Phase 4 of a multi-year airfield redevelopment project that includes a replacement runway and additional taxiway. With seven gates in use, AVL offers 60+ direct flights daily to and from 22 destinations, including six international hubs, and is served by six airlines. AVL ranks in the top five fastest growing regional airports in the US, and is the regional hub airport for western North Carolina, facilitating regional economic growth through improved aviation operations.

Incorporation of PASSUR's Ariva solution provides a common operating platform to facilitate communication, information sharing, and collaborative workflow among all key stakeholders – airlines, airport, and the ANSP – resulting in prioritization of high value flights, reduced number of aircraft waiting for gates, and efficiently sequenced arrivals and departures to and from gate assignments.

"AVL's growth in the past few years has been unprecedented and significant," said Lew Bleiweis, A.A.E., Executive Director of the Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority. "With this growth comes operational challenges that require increased sophistication and automation in our management of aircraft parking, gate utilization and movements on the airfield. The PASSUR gate sequencing solution is an excellent way to incorporate smart technology to improve efficiency at AVL."

PASSUR's gate sequencing capability is highly flexible and configurable, allowing smaller airports that face many of the same core operational challenges as larger airports but on a different operational scale, to introduce cost-effective advanced automation and industry best practices. Additionally, the PASSUR solution delivers new efficiencies at a fraction of the cost of major capital investments, by ensuring that:

Arriving aircraft are promptly assigned a gate

All available airport resources are being optimized

Passengers experience a quick and seamless travel experience

"Asheville Regional Airport is a dynamic, customer focused airport with significant growth and visionary leadership. PASSUR is honored to be selected as a strategic partner to help Asheville maximize gate efficiency, operational capacity, and collaboration across the airport as it continues to expand air service offerings", said Douglas Hofsass, Senior Vice President of Global Airports and Business Aviation.

About PASSUR® Aerospace, Inc.

PASSUR Aerospace (OTC: PSSR) provides a complete set of integrated, collaborative tools to allow airlines, airports, and air navigation service providers to better predict, prioritize, prevent, and recover from inevitable unexpected disruptions. These disruptions have long been seen as the cost of doing business in the industry, which PASSUR has proven can be mitigated, in part, through the integrated use of our software.

As such, we provide digital solutions to the global travel industry and help customers improve punctuality, optimize turn times and gate utilization, ensure schedule integrity (e.g., passenger connections), improve block-time performance, and reduce fuel burn/emissions.

PASSUR provides its solutions to the largest airlines and airports in the US. Currently over 60% of all flights in the US are, in some form, managed by the PASSUR software. Additionally, PASSUR provides its proven, established capabilities to the global airline and airport industry, with solutions now implemented in Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The global market presents an opportunity to network more customers in a broader market.

All PASSUR solutions are being consolidated onto PASSUR's Ariva platform, which will provide a single, common operating platform for customers to optimize their operations. Supporting these capabilities is PASSUR's flight, constraint, and capacity prediction technology, which is based on years of data and machine learning. PASSUR brings the most relevant experience to the global aviation industry and combines deep domain expertise with Ariva's digital automation solutions.

Ariva is uniquely positioned to offer solutions to the major issues facing the global industry, including helping to alleviate congestion and lack of airspace/runway capacity. Our mission is to provide digital solutions to help meet the demand for increased global air travel through the busiest airports and airspaces, allowing for sustainable and efficient travel.

Visit PASSUR Aerospace's website at www.passur.com for updated products, solutions, and news.

About Asheville Regional Airport

Asheville Regional Airport is one of the fastest-growing small hub airports in the country, with 22 nonstop destinations served by six airlines. The airport just completed its sixth consecutive record year of growth and has experienced 22 consecutive months of double-digit growth.

