Greater Atlanta McDonald's Owner/Operators are Awarding $40,000 in Grants to Benefit Local K-12 Students

ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, educators and individuals who represent programs and organizations that fuel the imagination, education and growth of students can apply for a Greater Atlanta McDonald's Golden Grant. This Atlanta-exclusive grant program is funded by local McDonald's Owner/Operators to help K-12 students reach their full potential.

Twelve Golden Grants will be awarded in the following quantities and amounts based on creativity, innovation, need and hands-on application of projects:

1 - $20,000

- 1 - $10,000

- 10 - $1,000

Activities that qualify for a Golden Grant include arts and crafts programs, education initiatives, mentorship and empowerment programs, after-school programs, community service outreach, sporting programs and activities, and more. Activities and programs must be executed by Dec. 31, 2019 in one of the 30 Greater Atlanta counties listed on GoldenGrantsATL.com.

"Golden Grants was created to be a resource for teachers and other individuals who are working hard to positively impact the lives and minds of our students," said Dave Hamilton, a local McDonald's Owner/Operator. "We're excited to fund this program as we recognize the importance of education and contributing to communities throughout Greater Atlanta."

Eligible Atlantans are invited to enter once at GoldenGrantsATL.com and can click the eligibility link for the official rules. The deadline to enter is Nov. 2 and grant recipients will be announced on Dec. 18, 2018.

"As the adage goes, 'It takes a village …', and because of that, local businesses like McDonald's that contribute to educating and inspiring our children are key partners in providing students with the educational opportunities they deserve," said Jason F. Esteves, Chair, Atlanta Board of Education. "Golden Grants will be a good resource for teachers and others who are looking for ways to fund classroom and community projects that fuel learning."

Golden Grants is one of many ways local McDonald's Owner/Operators are contributing to the Greater Atlanta community. Last year, with support from their customers, the Atlanta Operators contributed more than $1 million to the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities to support the city's two Ronald McDonald Houses, Ronald McDonald Care Mobile and Ronald McDonald Family Room.

For more information about Golden Grants, visit GoldenGrantsATL.com.



About The Greater Atlanta McDonald's Operators Association

The Greater Atlanta McDonald's Operators Association includes more than 50 owner/operators and operations managers, representing 289 restaurants in the 45 county Greater Atlanta area. Recently, McDonald's announced that the company and its franchisees are investing approximately $170 million in Georgia throughout 2018 and 2019 on the construction and modernization of 340 McDonald's restaurants, transforming the customer experience inside and outside the restaurant. McDonald's is also transforming convenience and evolving its customer experience through mobile order and payment, curbside pick-up and McDelivery available at participating restaurants. Consumers can download the McDonald's App for promotions and deals from the restaurants in this area.

SOURCE The Greater Atlanta McDonald's Operators Association

Related Links

http://www.goldengrantsatl.com

