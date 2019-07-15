Greater Baltimore Committee Announces New Categories for Annual Bridging the Gap Achievement Awards for Minority and Women-Owned Businesses

BALTIMORE, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Baltimore Committee (GBC) has opened the nomination period for its annual Bridging the Gap Achievement Awards, which recognize minority and women-owned businesses in the Baltimore region.

In addition, the GBC has created three new award categories to recognize the important contributions such enterprises are making to the communities and regional and state economy, and to acknowledge majority companies who support their success.

"Women and minority-owned businesses are key players in the regional economy and vital creators of generational wealth," said Donald C. Fry, President and CEO of the GBC.

"Our new award categories aim to recognize the remarkable depth and breadth of the positive impact these businesses are having and their contributions to Maryland's economy and business climate. The GBC looks forward to recognizing more of these outstanding enterprises again this year with our Bridging the Gap Achievement Awards," said Fry.

Nominations for the awards, including self-nominations, will be accepted through until September 13, 2019 on the GBC website: gbc.org/bridging-the-gap-nomination-form/

The new award categories are:

Diversity in Leadership

Community Impact

Mentorship

Three existing award categories, Successful Women or Minority-owned Business, Innovative Partnership or Strategic Alliance, and President's Award, will continue in 2019.

Award winners will be announced at the GBC's annual Bridging the Gap Achievement Awards event in November.

The Bridging the Gap Achievement Awards were established by the GBC in 2003 to recognize exceptional minority and women-owned business, as well as majority businesses and executives who nurture the development of minority and women-owned businesses in the Baltimore region and Maryland.

The new award categories were developed in consultation with the GBC's Bridging the Gap Committee, co-chaired by Phil Croskey, CEO & Co-Founder, MD Energy Advisors & PointClickSwitch.com and Jim Ford, Executive Director, Donate Life Maryland.

The Committee includes representatives from: I95 Business; Brown Advisory; Edwards & Hill; Gordon Feinblatt; Howard Bank; Maryland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Mahogany, Inc.; MD Energy Advisors; Nemphos Braue; Parallel Risk Advisors; SB & Company, LLC; TBC, Inc.; and The Presidents' RoundTable, Inc.

For more information about the GBC"s Bridging the Gap Committee contact Adrea Turner, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Senior Policy Advisor: adreat@gbc.org or 410-727-2820.

ABOUT THE GREATER BALTIMORE COMMITTEE

The Greater Baltimore Committee (GBC) is a regional organization of business and civic leaders that includes businesses, nonprofit organizations and educational and civic institutions. It is the leading voice for the private sector in the Baltimore region on issues relating to economic growth, job creation, workforce development, transportation, the business climate and quality of life. The GBC's membership is comprised of over 500 member organizations, including large, mid-size and small companies, nonprofits, education and foundations in the Greater Baltimore region.

SOURCE Greater Baltimore Committee

