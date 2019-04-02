Greater Baltimore Committee Supports Baltimore ex officio Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young

BALTIMORE, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Baltimore Committee (GBC) supports Baltimore City Council President Bernard C. "Jack" Young in his role as ex officio Mayor of Baltimore while Mayor Catherine Pugh is on a leave of absence for health issues.

"Jack Young has solid experience as a legislator and a dedicated public servant, having served as City Council President for almost 10 years and as a city councilman for many years prior," said Donald C. Fry, President and CEO of the GBC.

"He very much understands the city, its challenges and its opportunities and he cares deeply about Baltimore's residents and its future," said Fry. "Council President Young is prepared to step into the vital role of ex officio Mayor without a steep learning curve. He'll provide needed stability at a challenging and unsettling time for Baltimore."

The GBC looks forward to conferring with Young to determine how it can assist with developing private-sector solutions to city-wide issues that Young will confront in the role of ex officio Mayor.

The GBC wishes Mayor Pugh a complete recovery from her health issues.

