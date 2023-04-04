Greater Boston Attorney Jeremy Bombard Brings Further Corporate Law Experience to Lipresti Law

BOSTON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipresti Law, a firm dedicated to handling diverse business legal matters, is pleased to announce its addition of Attorney Jeremy Bombard, a legal professional having extensive experience in supporting small and closely held companies.

Bombard is well regarded in the business community for his wide range of capabilities and personal attention to clients. He assists businesses and entrepreneurs with contract negotiations, transactional and formation matters, and various other corporate and commercial needs as they arise.

Greater Boston Attorney Jeremy Bombard has joined Lipresti Law, a firm dedicated to providing corporate legal services in Massachusetts and beyond.

"Jeremy brings to our team a solid understanding of the legal issues facing our clients and how resolutions intersect with overall business objectives," said Lipresti Law Managing Partner Nicholas Lipresti. "Through his work across industries, Jeremy provides not only value-based legal services but also key insights to support client's business growth."

Whether acting as outside general counsel or on a transactional basis, Bombard's priority is responding promptly while ensuring that the client's business is protected.

"I am glad to be part of a team that is focused on delivering a full range of personalized services to businesses from start-up through maturity," Bombard said. "In a complex, quickly changing business environment, companies need cost-effective legal expertise and advice that that fits their situation."

Bombard regularly advises clients on organizational and governance matters, including operating agreements, shareholder agreements, bylaws and joint venture agreements; contracts including confidentiality agreements, employment agreements, consulting agreements, and commercial leases; and business merger and acquisition activity including letters of intent and purchase and sale agreements. When necessary, he handles litigation matters and risk assessments.

He was named an Alignable Local Business Person of the Year in 2022 (Framingham) and 2023 (Natick).

For more information, contact the firm at 617-351-4745 and/or [email protected].

