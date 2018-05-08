Greater Boston Health Boom Continues as Life Time Brings Fourth Massive Athletic Resort to the Market with Burlington Opening on May 8

Located at 186 Middlesex Turnpike, one-mile north of the Burlington Mall, Life Time Athletic Burlington has transformed a once former office building with modern luxury architecture and design, and landscaping befitting a five-star resort. The three-story, 173,000-square-foot development is comprised of a 131,000-square-foot athletic club and 42,000-square-foot outdoor aquatics complex, and features everything anyone could dream of in the areas of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment.

"Our entire focus is to help people champion healthy, happy lives and this incredible, new Burlington destination certainly furthers the positive health impact we are able to have throughout Greater Boston," said Ben Dubin, Life Time Athletic Burlington general manager.

"We are honored to begin serving our members—from our youngest kids to most seasoned adults—with a unique and comprehensive healthy way of life experience through our incredible array of health, wellness, nutrition, relaxation and entertainment services and programs."

In a market first, Life Time Athletic Burlington also is home to a new, dedicated space for athletic performance and recovery called "The Zone." The new area features metabolic assessments and nutrition coaching, sports and athletic recovery treatments, mobility services and chiropractic care. Created to help members of all ages and fitness levels train harder, recover faster and perform better, The Zone features Boston-based Normatec® Compression, along with Hyperice® Vibration Therapy and hydramassage, along with Life Time's proprietary programs and assessments, to support members on their health and fitness journey.

Additional highlights of Life Time Athletic Burlington include:

Six luxurious studios for cycle, group fitness, yoga and Pilates, along with functional strength training spaces for one-on-one and TEAM small group training. More than 100 classes will be offered weekly.

More than 400 pieces of best-in-class cardio and strength-based equipment.

Indoor aquatics center with lap and zero-depth entry leisure pools with year-round Life Time swimming lessons and swim team.

Outdoor oasis featuring lap and zero-depth entry leisure pools and whirlpools, water slides and an outdoor bistro, complemented by exquisite lounge seating and resort experience.

Life Time Kids Academy, a unique membership program designed especially for kids from three months to 11 years, led by hand-picked, certified experts committed to childhood development. More than 80 classes will be offered weekly, including tumbling, yoga, Spanish immersion, arts and more.

LifeCafe, a fast-casual restaurant and outdoor bistro serving healthy food and beverages free of trans fats, bleached flours, and artificial flavors, colors, preservatives and sweeteners.

LifeSpa, offering full-service hair, nail and skin care services and therapeutic massage and open to members and non-members. Non-members who indulge in a LifeSpa service receive access to the club on the day of their appointment, along with two hours of complimentary access to Life Time Kids Academy.

Four Life Time Squash courts featuring a full-time squash pro, lessons, leagues, socials and tournaments for youth and adults.

Ultimate Hoops, the largest recreational basketball league in the country, featuring leagues and pick-up games, along with UH Training programs for youth and adults.

Luxurious dressing rooms that feature complimentary towel and locker service Wi-Fi, J.R. Watkins toiletries, and sauna and steam rooms.

Life Time's commitment to a Healthy Way of Life is embodied in its Core 3 philosophy: "Know it. Nourish it. Move it.," which empowers members with knowledge about their bodies through personalized and integrated health assessments, nutrition plans and workouts and recovery offerings to create long-term health and wellness success.

Life Time Athletic Burlington will operate seven days a week from 4:00 a.m. to Midnight. For more information call 617-761-7100 or visit https://www.lifetime.life/burlington.

