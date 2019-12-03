Greater China Secure Content Management Market Report 2018 & 2019-2023: Regulatory Compliance Continues to Drive the Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analysis of the Greater China Secure Content Management Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Greater China was the second-largest SCM market and the fastest-growing in 2018. While the Web security segment experienced stronger growth, driven by rising concerns among enterprises to monitor threats posed by employees' use of the Internet, the e-mail security segment still remains a highly targeted attack vector due to the increasing complexity of the threat landscape.



Over the next 5 years, enforcement of regulations, as mandated by the government, and innovation across key verticals, will drive market growth. The Chinese Government's introduction of Regulation on the Internet Security Supervision and Inspection by Public Security Organs will drive future security investments.



Similarly, the Taiwanese Government introduced the Cybersecurity Management Regulation in 2018 to boost threat resilience. Moreover, the rapid progress of digitalization among key industries has contributed to the stronger dependence on information systems and will continue to drive investments in security to secure network information systems against vulnerabilities.



Research Scope



The study period is from 2019 to 2023, and the base year is 2018. SCM solutions are the key area of focus and they cover e-mail security and Web security. Vertical segmentation is as follows: government, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), service provider, manufacturing, education, and other sectors (pharmaceuticals, retail, logistics, oil and gas, energy, mining, agriculture, IT/ITES, and BPO). Horizontal segmentation covers large businesses and small and medium businesses.



Important companies in the Greater China SCM market include SANGFOR, Symantec, QiAnXin, H3C, Trend Micro, Forcepoint, Softnext, Cisco (IronPort), and Cellopoint. The countries included in this study are Taiwan, Hong Kong, and China.



Research Highlights



The study highlights important market growth drivers and restraints. Key drivers include the constantly evolving risks that drive the need for e-mail and Web security solutions, the stringent security and privacy requirements that push organizations to invest in on-premise security solutions, and the need for productivity management that drives enterprises to invest in these solutions.



Key Issues Addressed

Is the SCM market growing? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate?

What were the key market trends in 2018? What trends will gain importance in the future?

What are the key market drivers and restraints?

Which regions and countries were 2018's best performers?

What does the competitive landscape in the Greater China market look like?

market look like? What is the market growth forecast from 2018 to 2023?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Geographic Coverage

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

2. Forecast and Trends

Forecast Assumptions

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Segment Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by Country Discussion

Market Share

Competitive Environment

3. Growth Opportunities and Call to Action

Major Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1-Regulatory Compliance Continues to Drive the Market

Growth Opportunity 2-e-mail and Apps are Moving to the Cloud, and so Must Security

Growth Opportunity 3-Specific Regulations will Drive On-premise Demand

Growth Opportunity 4-Enterprises Must Secure the Human Factor

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

4. The Last Word

5. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Cellopoint

Cisco (IronPort)

Forcepoint

H3C

QiAnXin

SANGFOR

Softnext

Symantec

Trend Micro

