Greater Cleveland unites to bridge the digital divide

This effort includes the Greater Cleveland Digital Navigators, a dedicated service that directs people to resources for internet connectivity, devices, and digital skills training. The Digital Navigators can be accessed by phone at 216.307.6990 or online at www.ClevelandNavigators.org.

Brokaw launches Digital Divide awareness advertising campaign

With the help of Brokaw, an awareness advertising campaign was created to ensure the people who need these resources know they exist and how to access them. The campaign utilizes video, digital, and social media, along with offline tactics like out of home and direct mail to raise awareness in the communities impacted most.

Link to campaign video for media use

"The pandemic and social distancing magnified the damaging effects of the digital divide," says Tim Brokaw, Managing Partner at Brokaw. "It's an issue that requires immediate and coordinated community-wide intervention."

With resources assembled, a structure in place to help, and communication assets created to raise awareness, the time is now to resolve this situation and make Cleveland a more equitable community.

Getting involved with the Digital Navigators

Please join us in bridging the digital divide. Our library of free communication resources (video, social, signage, flyers, etc.) is available upon request for use and promotion via company owned channels.

Contact Monica Hershberger at [email protected] for campaign assets.

To get involved in the Greater Cleveland Digital Navigators program or to contribute to the Greater Cleveland Digital Equity Fund, please contact Leon Wilson, Chief of Digital Innovation & Chief Information Officer at the Cleveland Foundation, via 216.861.3810.

The Greater Cleveland Digital Navigators program is being led by Ashbury Senior Computer Community Center (ASC3), CHN Housing Partners, Cleveland Public Library, Cuyahoga County Public Library, Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority, East Cleveland Public Library, and Metro West Community Development Organization, with support from the Cleveland Foundation, Cuyahoga County, Saint Luke's Foundation, and other Greater Cleveland Digital Equity Fund partners. The partners welcome other individuals and organizations to join the effort.

About the Cleveland Foundation—Established in 1914, the Cleveland Foundation is the world's first community foundation—and one of the largest today—with assets of $2.8 billion and 2020 grants of more than $130 million. Through the generosity of donors, the foundation improves the lives of residents of Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties by building community endowment, addressing needs through grantmaking and providing leadership on vital issues. The foundation's program areas include arts and culture, economic and workforce development, education, environment, leadership development, neighborhoods, and youth, health and human services. For more information, visit ClevelandFoundation.org.

About Brokaw Inc.—Brokaw is an independent marketing firm that helps brands they believe in create breakthrough advertising, website and video content that moves people to feel something and then do something about it. In addition to working with global and national clients like Philips Healthcare, GE Lighting, a Savant company, La Terra Fina, Cayman Jack, and GOJO, Brokaw's current client roster also includes several regional brands including The Centers, RTA, University Hospitals, Lake View Cemetery, and University Circle Inc. A former Ad Age Small Agency of the Year recipient and recently named this past year to the Top 10 Independent Advertising Agencies in America by Agency Spotter, Brokaw Inc. is owned and operated by brothers Tim & Gregg Brokaw and headquartered on the corner of West 6th and Lakeside Avenue in downtown Cleveland's Warehouse District. For more information, visit www.brokaw.com.

Tim Brokaw, Brokaw Inc.

216.685.8003

[email protected]

Alan Ashby, Cleveland Foundation

Media Relations Officer

330.212.0994

[email protected]

SOURCE Brokaw Inc.