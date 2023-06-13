Greater Commercial Lending Completes $36.7 Million in Financing for Poultry Processing Plant in Iowa

News provided by

Greater Commercial Lending

13 Jun, 2023, 09:30 ET

USDA-Guaranteed Loan to Help Strengthen Critical Supply Chains and Rural Food Systems

RENO, Nev., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Commercial Lending (GCL), which provides government-guaranteed loans to businesses and organizations in under-served and rural communities, has completed $36.7 million in financing for Pure Prairie Poultry in Charles City, Iowa.

The loan package, guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) through the Food Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan Program, will help Pure Prairie Poultry renovate and expand its existing poultry processing plant and purchase additional equipment to ramp up operations to full capacity.

With the government-guaranteed financing, Pure Prairie Poultry will be able to strengthen supply chain resiliency, advance production and restore a market for regional farmers while increasing regional jobs.

"USDA-guaranteed loans are a vital tool in building stronger rural communities and enhancing critical supply chains," said Jeremy Gilpin, executive vice president of GCL, one of the largest providers of USDA loans. "GCL remains dedicated to facilitating access to affordable financing for organizations in rural areas. These loans help bolster local economies and create jobs, while also improving access to essential goods and services for consumers across the country."

Pure Prairie Poultry delivers premium quality chicken products raised in cooperation with family farmer partners in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin, using strict animal welfare standards. Chickens are fed a vegetarian diet with no animal byproducts, and without the use of antibiotics. Products are air-chilled, highly trimmed and contain no added ingredients.

At full capacity, Pure Prairie Poultry will have a network of over 75 barns located within a 250-mile radius of the plant in order to provide locally sourced birds for distribution in the region. The plant will bring more than 520 jobs to the surrounding communities.

About Greater Commercial Lending
Greater Commercial Lending (GCL) is a credit organization that brings together banks, credit unions and other lenders to provide U.S. government-guaranteed loans to businesses and initiatives in rural and under-served markets throughout the U.S. and its territories. It helps finance key infrastructure services, like power, renewable energy, transportation and fiber optics, as well as schools, hospitals, restaurants, agriculture, hotels and manufacturers. GCL partners with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which guarantee loans, to arrange credit at favorable terms. GCL's network of lenders includes nearly 200 banks, credit unions and other financial institutions.

Media contact:
Michael-Jon Romano
Allison+Partners
[email protected]com

SOURCE Greater Commercial Lending

Also from this source

Greater Commercial Lending Completes $10 Million in Financing for RAW FARM

Greater Commercial Lending Obligated More Than $811 Million in USDA-Guaranteed Loans in 2022

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.