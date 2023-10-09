Greater Fort Lauderdale TMA Expands Services County-Wide and Unveils "Commute Broward" Program

News provided by

Greater Fort Lauderdale Transportation Management Association

09 Oct, 2023, 20:08 ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Fort Lauderdale Transportation Management Association (TMA), a leading authority in transportation solutions since 1992 and a partner in introducing the Riverwalk Water Trolley and the former Sun Trolley, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its services with the launch of its "Commute Broward" Program. This expansion extends Transportation Demand Management (TDM) solutions throughout the entire county.

Continue Reading

With Commute Broward, the Greater Fort Lauderdale TMA has developed a program to help optimize the transportation network for both residents and visitors. "This expansion and program launch represent a significant milestone for us as we are dedicated to improving the daily commute experience for all," said Gregory Stuart, TMA Board Chair and Director of the Broward Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO). "Local TDM programs like Commute Broward are a crucial strategy for meeting United States climate targets and align with the MPO's vision for a more connected community."

TDM is the use of strategies to educate and encourage travelers to maximize the efficiency of a transportation system, leading to improved mobility, reduced congestion, and lower vehicle emissions. This approach makes better use of the transportation infrastructure already in place, and TDM programs provide all people with real options that enable them to travel from their location to their destination in an affordable, efficient, and sustainable way.

Key Program Highlights:

- The Commute Broward Program is a one-stop shop that encourages travelers to explore the many available transportation alternatives, including carpooling, vanpooling, biking, walking, on-demand shuttles, and public transit, offering resources to make these choices easier and more appealing.

- Commute Broward's newly developed website includes an interactive map that helps easily navigate between the various travel options available in the county.

- Commute Broward serves residents, businesses, and commuters across the county. This comprehensive coverage ensures that transportation solutions are accessible to all who live, work, and play in Broward.

- The new program aims to reduce traffic congestion, lower carbon emissions, and create a more eco-friendly and efficient transportation system, which supports the decarbonization of the American commute.

For more information about Commute Broward, TDM principles, and the services offered by the Greater Fort Lauderdale TMA, please explore our website at www.commutebroward.org.

About the Greater Fort Lauderdale TMA:

The Greater Fort Lauderdale TMA is a 501c3 non-profit organization, established in 1992. Its fourteen-member Executive Board of Directors consists of community leaders and elected officials. Their mission is to optimize Greater Fort Lauderdale's transportation network by creating collaborative strategies that support economic growth and improve quality of life. The Greater Fort Lauderdale TMA is supported in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation and the Broward Metropolitan Planning Organization. 

SOURCE Greater Fort Lauderdale Transportation Management Association

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.