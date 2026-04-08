Greater Good Charities Celebrates Over $1.1B in Impact; Releases 20-Year Report

Marking two decades of transformative humanitarian work, the new report highlights the organization's scale across 121 countries.

SEATTLE, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Good Charities, a global non-profit that works to help people, animals, and the environment, announced it has surpassed $1.1 billion in lifetime impact. To coincide with this milestone, the organization released its 20-Year Impact Report, a comprehensive retrospective on two decades of mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good in communities globally.

What began in 2006 as a digital platform to connect donors to causes has evolved into a global force operating across 121 countries. Today, the organization works at the intersection of crisis and disaster response, animal health and wellbeing, biodiversity and conservation, and humanitarian relief and development. By bypassing traditional aid silos and partnering with more than 10,000 local community organizations, NGOs, and global brands, Greater Good Charities has achieved massive scale:

$1.1 billion in aid delivered across 121 countries and 6 continents

500 million+ meals delivered to people

895 million+ meals delivered to pets

1.35 million+ acres of land protected

15 billion+ bees and native pollinators safeguarded

76,000+ spay/neuter surgeries conducted

300,000+ safe rides to school for girls

3.5 million+ books distributed

"Twenty years of listening to and partnering with communities worldwide has shown us that people, animals and the environment are inextricably linked – and complex challenges require creative solutions," said Liz Baker, CEO of Greater Good Charities. "By working with local leaders on-the-ground, as well as with manufacturers, distributors and retailers, we've redefined expectations for how quickly aid can move during a crisis."

The report highlights these achievements as well as case study articles that tell the story of the organization's impact and innovation over the past decade, from multilateral and multiagency land conservation projects in Argentina, to unprecedented high-quality, high-volume animal sterilization efforts, to rapid disaster and field response in the U.S. and abroad.

As it enters its third decade, Greater Good Charities continues to innovate by listening to needs on the ground, developing new solutions, and embracing emerging technologies for good.

"While the future for the humanitarian sector may be uncertain, our mission remains clear: respond rapidly, amplify the good, stay adaptable and approach every challenge with creative solutions," added Baker.

To learn more about Greater Good Charities' enduring impact, please visit 20years.greatergood.org.

ABOUT GREATER GOOD CHARITIES

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit organization that works to help people, animals and the environment by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a Four-Star rating on Charity Navigator and a Platinum Seal on GuideStar, has invested more than $1.1 billion in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2006. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Greater Good Charities