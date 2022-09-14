Greater Good Health Appoints Stephanie Daclison to Chief Administrative Officer

With More Than 20 Years of Experience in Healthcare, Daclison is Committed to Greater Good Health's Mission to Redefine Primary Care with Nurse Practitioners

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Good Health, the company reimagining primary care through the first value-based primary care model centered around nurse practitioners (NPs), today announced the promotion of Stephanie Daclison to chief administrative officer (CAO). In this new role, Daclison will support Greater Good Health's ongoing mission to improve primary care access and help drive continued company growth by ensuring that business operations and processes scale effectively and efficiently.

"From day one, Stephanie has been a key contributor to Greater Good Health's success and we are thrilled to elevate her role within the company," said Sylvia Hastanan, founder and CEO of Greater Good Health. "Her expertise in developing and executing strategy, along with driving performance, has been integral to the company's growth over the last year as we've built a core team, raised funds and answered the needs of our partners."

Daclison joined Greater Good Health in June of 2021 as the senior vice president of strategy and operations. In addition to spearheading strategic planning for the organization, she led the development of an unrivaled recruiting engine and the brand's positioning and value proposition. Perhaps most importantly, she has been essential in cultivating a community with a differentiated company culture.

Trained as a social worker, Daclison has seen first-hand the challenges patients face in a fractured healthcare system. And with more than 20 years of experience in managed care across hospital systems and physician groups, Daclison is passionate about healthcare equity and accessibility – especially for vulnerable communities. She previously held leadership positions at DaVita and Optum, where she led several teams focused on business integration and operations innovation.

"I am honored to work alongside Sylvia and the incredible mission-driven team at Greater Good Health. We are revolutionizing primary care with an innovative model centered around one of the most essential providers of our healthcare ecosystem: nurse practitioners," said Daclison. "As CAO, I look forward to building a differentiated experience – one that empowers nurse practitioners and improves access for patients who deserve high-quality care."

About Greater Good Health

Greater Good Health is a healthcare organization committed to expanding access to primary care by redefining holistic whole-person value-based care. In addition to developing its own comprehensive primary care clinics, Greater Good Health's innovative nurse practitioner centered clinical model provides solutions to help healthcare organizations manage complex patient populations. Focused on empowering NPs, the company provides NPs access to a broad digital community, an education portal, including the Greater Good Institute, technology tools to enhance scheduling, analytics, and point-of- care tools, as well wellness resources to help prevent burnout. For more information, visit www.greatergoodhealth.com.

