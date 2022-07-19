Greater Good Health Welcomes Michael Grover as Chief Financial Officer

Grover Brings More Than a Decade of Progressive Finance Experience to the Greater Good Health Leadership Team

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Good Health, the company redefining value-based care through the first primary care model centered around nurse practitioners (NPs), announced today the addition of Michael Grover as chief financial officer (CFO). With more than a decade of finance experience, including six years working with risk-bearing primary care groups, Grover will support Greater Good Health's continued growth by partnering with payers and providers to design and implement innovative value-based payment mechanisms and contracts for Greater Good Health's Nurse Practitioner care model.

"As we continue to grow and transform primary care with our NP-centered approach, the payment model must evolve along with it. Healthcare organizations entering into risk arrangements with performance-based incentives will require sophistication and expertise," said Sylvia Hastanan, founder and CEO of Greater Good Health. "With an extensive background in healthcare finance and value-based care, we are thrilled to welcome Mike to the Greater Good Health leadership team to oversee the company's financial health and help drive continued success as we assess new opportunities and potential partners."

Throughout his career, Grover has held several financial roles that included developing and leading finance teams, establishing financial strategy, overseeing contract negotiations, and facilitating critical strategic initiatives. Grover joins Greater Good Health from Optum (formerly DaVita Medical Group), where he most recently served as vice president of strategic finance for the PacWest division. Serving as the right-hand to the Optum PacWest CFO on high-stakes financial decisions, Grover developed deep expertise in the drivers of value-based care performance. As Greater Good Health recently announced a $10 million funding round, Grover's background will be paramount to the company's future success as it looks to expand in geographies and services.

"By investing in the NP work force, Greater Good Health is completely redefining what value-based primary care looks like," said Grover. "I look forward to leveraging my expertise to support the company today and establish a scalable growth model for the future – all while aiming to improve access to primary care for patients nationwide."

About Greater Good Health

Greater Good Health is a healthcare organization committed to redefining holistic value-based care and expanding primary care access. In addition to developing its own comprehensive primary care clinics, Greater Good Health's innovative nurse practitioner (NP)-led clinical model provides solutions to help healthcare organizations manage complex patient populations. Focused on empowering NPs, the company provides access to a broad community, an education portal, including the Greater Good Institute, technology tools to enhance scheduling, analytics, and access point of care tools, as well wellness resources to help prevent burnout. For more information, visit www.greatergoodhealth.com.

