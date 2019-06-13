Greater Hartford Police Federal Credit Union Wins 2019 Marketing Excellence Award For Website Created by OMNICOMMANDER

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNICOMMANDER, a financial technology firm specializing in website design, social media management, branding and outsourced marketing for credit unions, is proud to recognize another award winning client, Greater Hartford Police Federal Credit Union , in their recent recognition by the Credit Union League of Connecticut for Marketing Excellence.

The website was launched February 2019 and features historical, vintage police photos with clean navigation, and easy access to pertinent information for current and potential members. The site is completely mobile responsive and exceeds all current ADA compliance and accessibility standards. The site is a clean presentation of the credit union and tells the story of their support for all law enforcement in Hartford County.

Greater Hartford Police FCU was presented with the award for their website by The Credit Union League of Connecticut in celebration and recognition of the credit union's efforts for "outstanding contributions to their members, communities and credit union movement", specifically for their strategic results driven marketing. Their recognition for Marketing Excellence for Website is a testament to their passion for their membership base and community by creating an efficient, effective tool to provide ongoing member support.

Greater Hartford Police FCU was founded in 1950 and is thrilled to be continuing the tradition of ensuring their members know they are taking the credit union "wherever you want to take it". The award winning website is just a singular example of the exceptional customer service and incredible financial partnership they provide to their members. Upon announcement of the award, GHPFCU's CEO, Wendy Tariff, said "OMNICOMMANDER took my strange requests and vague thoughts, and turned our site into a work of art. I could not be more proud of our end result."

OMNICOMMANDER Founder and CEO, Eric Isham said, "I'm really thrilled for Wendy and her staff. When she told me about the award I simply said "Another One". They are such a wonderful group and passionate about their members. We are excited to be a part of the credit unions digital strategy for growth moving forward. The website is only the beginning of our journey together.

The Credit Union League of Connecticut has six chapters with 70 credit unions as members. The non-profit trade association has been serving credit unions since 1935 in business-critical areas. They are committed to promoting the benefits of credit unions as a financial partner, and removing barriers for credit unions to excel in their services.

About OMNICOMMANDER

OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran owned and operated credit union website design and social media marketing firm. Focusing on member experience, the company ensures every touchpoint has an identical user interface. Along with incredible design, OMNICOMMANDER creates sites with built-in mobile responsiveness, SSL encryption, and observance of ADA guidelines. OMNICOMMANDER provides marketing services including targeted marketing, branding, and social media.

