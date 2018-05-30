Greater Houston Better Business Bureau Draws a Winner for 3/4 Carat Diamond Pendant Provided by Jewelry Judge Ben Gordon

HOUSTON, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When the annual Greater Houston Better Business Bureau Awards for Excellence Fund Raising luncheon to benefit the BBB Education Foundation comes around every May, there is cause for celebration - Celebration of the businesses who received award recognition, celebration of a major networking event and in one case, celebration of a diamond pendant winner.

Lilly Chou (center) of the Greater Houston BBB draws the diamond winner while Linda and Ben Gordon aka The Jewelry Judge look on. Jewelry Judge Ben Gordon with wife and business partner Linda

Jewelry Judge Ben Gordon provided the over three-quarter karat pear-shaped diamond mounted in a white gold prong setting on a 14k white gold serpentine chain. Mr. Gordon, a GIA graduate gemologist and jewelry consultant, made it clear that his business does not buy or sell diamonds.

"We advise on the value of precious gemstones and fine jewelry on a daily basis, but it's fun to generate some excitement with a diamond drawing and give away to bring attention to what we do."

The diamond pendant and chain are valued at over $1500 for replacement value. Mr. Gordon explained, "We want to emphasize 'real vs fake' and the idea that each diamond has a story to tell. In addition to the billions of years it takes to form a natural diamond, each piece of diamond jewelry becomes part of a person's history and I like to start a tradition!"

The winner of the pendant was selected in a blind drawing of all names submitted. To assure absolute fairness, Mr. Gordon invited Lilly Chu, staff member of the Better Business Bureau to draw the winning name. The Jewelry Judge is an advocate for fair pricing and full disclosure in the jewelry industry and the BBB Education Foundation sponsors programs to protect consumers from fraudulent practices. "We share the same values," the Jewelry Judge emphasized, "trust, integrity and fair play."

Jewelry Judge Ben Gordon has been recognized for Excellence in the Workplace for six consecutive years by the Greater Houston Better Business Bureau.

He advocates fair pricing and helps his clients understand and protect their valuable assets. His informative public awareness programs for interested groups and professional organizations provide numerous practical consumer tips. For more information about speaking engagements or a confidential consultation, click www.jewelryjudgebengordon.com or find him on the Houston Better Business Bureau website.

