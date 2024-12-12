Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative Phase Two Monthly Update: CenterPoint Energy continues to make good progress with more than 7,000 stronger poles installed across the area in less than 100 days

Actions throughout GHRI Phase Two include installation of stronger poles, clearance of more vegetation miles, undergrounding of more power lines and additional "self-healing" devices

When complete, GHRI Phase Two actions will improve reliability by saving customers more than 125 million fewer outage minutes annually.

HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, as part of the second phase of its Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative (GHRI), CenterPoint Energy shared it latest monthly progress update with new resiliency milestones including the installation of approximately 7,060 stronger, storm-resilient total poles in the last three months.

GHRI Phase 2 Progress Graphic

Since the launch of GHRI Phase Two three months ago, and in preparation for the 2025 hurricane season, CenterPoint continues to make good progress on the suite of additional resiliency actions. The latest program updates are available at CenterPointEnergy.com/TakingAction.

In the last four weeks alone, the company has: installed an additional nearly 2.500 more storm-resilient poles; completed the clearance of more than approximately 400 more miles of power lines with high-risk vegetation, undergrounded 40 more miles of power lines to reduce the impact of extreme weather; and installed an additional 20 self-healing automation devices to minimize the impact of outages and help improve overall restoration times.

When completed, the resiliency actions outlined in GHRI Phase Two will lead to more than 125 million fewer outage minutes annually for customers.

"All across Greater Houston, our teams continue working toward our goal of building the most resilient coastal grid in the country and providing the more reliable day-to-day service that our customers expect and deserve. From the thousands of poles we've installed to trimming more hazardous areas of vegetation around our lines, and undergrounding more power lines, the many other critical resiliency actions we are taking reflect our commitment to our customers, our stakeholders, and to ensuring our communities are better positioned to withstand the next major storm or hurricane," said Darin Carroll, Senior Vice President of CenterPoint's Electric Business.

GHRI Phase Two: Significant Progress to Date

On September 30, CenterPoint announced the launch of Phase Two of the GHRI, which included a series of actions to strengthen resiliency, enable a self-healing grid and reduce the duration and impact of power outages. Through early December, the company has made significant advances across its Greater Houston service area, including:

GHRI Phase Two: More "Self-Healing" Devices Coming in Early 2025

CenterPoint teams will be taking additional actions as part of the second phase of GHRI, which runs through May 31, 2025, including beginning in early 2025: installing some 4,500 automated reliability devices to create a more "self-healing' grid and minimize sustained interruptions during major storm events as well as reduce restoration times; and establishing a network of 100 new weather monitoring stations. These improvements are on track to begin in early 2025 and be completed before the start of the next hurricane season.

The company is also working to expand and improve the way it communicates with customers and engages with communities before, during and after emergencies, including through a year-round safety and preparedness campaign.

CenterPoint will continue to provide updates on its progress toward completing its critical resiliency actions and other GHRI commitments. More information and real-time updates are available at CenterPointEnergy.com/TakingAction.

