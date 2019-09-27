Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau Launches Search For Digital Agency And Website Development Agency

MIAMI, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), the official sales and marketing organization promoting Miami and The Beaches as a premier tourism destination, today embarked on a search to identify a partner Digital Agency and Web Development Agency. To view the Request for Qualification details, and for more information visit www.GMCVBDIGITALRFQ.com

The GMCVB seeks a Digital Agency to lead the overall digital and website strategy, website design, CRM program and other digital initiatives, as well as a Web Development Agency with Kentico development experience to lead the development, testing and launch of all digital initiatives, including marketing automation implementation. Both agencies will work in collaboration with the GMCVB and partner agencies in the development and optimization of a world-class website and digital programs, further accelerating Greater Miami and The Beaches' growth as a year-round international travel destination.

The GMCVB may select a combination of agencies as appropriate, and candidates may bid on one or more RFQ areas. Agencies may collaborate to respond to portions of the RFQ, as long as all relationships are fully disclosed.

Since the launch of its most recent marketing campaign – Found in Miami – the destination has seen tremendous growth in both leisure and business travel and tourism, with over 23.3 million visitors, 18 billion dollars and 140,700 tourism jobs fueling Miami's economy. The website and digital marketing efforts play an integral role in further accelerating Greater Miami and The Beaches' growth as a year-round international travel destination.

RFQs will be issued on September 26th. Agency intent to respond notifications are due on October 9th, and RFQ responses are due October 23rd at 5 pm. For more information about the RFQ, please visit www.GMCVBDIGITALRFQ.com

