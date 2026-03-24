Greater Montreal to have its second airport on June 15 with the opening of a new terminal

LONGUEUIL, QC, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - YHU Infrastructure Partners ("YHU Terminal") and MET – Montreal Metropolitan Airport are proud to announce the official opening of the new terminal on June 15, 2026. The introduction of commercial flights at MET will be a major advantage for Greater Montreal passengers who can look forward to an accessible, efficient and user-friendly airport, while offering competitive operating conditions for airlines.

Front of the Airport Photo credit: Nordet & Co (CNW Group/YHU Infrastructure Partners) Terminal Interior Photo credit: Nordet & Co (CNW Group/YHU Infrastructure Partners)

Once open the terminal will the host operations of Porter Airlines and Pascan Aviation, offering flights connecting Canadian destinations from coast to coast. The terminal will also be able to welcome additional carriers in the future.

Many major cities around the world already rely on a network of complementary airports to meet the air travel needs of residents and visitors. Montreal now joins this list with the new terminal at MET, which aims to become the airport of choice for direct flights operated exclusively using quieter, more fuel-efficient single-aisle aircrafts. "For Greater Montreal passengers, the opening of the terminal at MET will offer more options for travellers and allow airlines to take advantage of greater airport capacity in the metropolitan region," said Yanic Roy, President and CEO of MET – Montreal Metropolitan Airport.

A new terminal that redefines the airport experience

Designed, built and operated by YHU Infrastructure Partners, the new terminal offers a renewed vision of air travel centred on efficiency, comfort and simplicity.

Covering 21,000 square metres, the terminal features nine boarding bridges and a spacious waiting lounge with 900 seats. Its integrated operating model, where all operations are managed under Terminal YHU, streamlines coordination and enables rapid response when needed. Meanwhile, the terminal's compact size and the efficiency of the passenger journey allow travellers to arrive shortly before boarding and move quickly through the facility.

"We are not simply building an airport terminal; we're redefining the way people travel in Montreal," says Charles Roberge, President and CEO of YHU Terminal. "This project is the result of close collaboration with MET – Montreal Metropolitan Airport, and every detail has been designed to offer passengers a seamless, efficient and human experience that meets the expectations of today's travellers."

The sleek design, which maximizes natural light, incorporates contemporary nods to the historic visit of the R-100 airship in 1930, when its arrival in Saint-Hubert drew massive crowds and symbolized the technological daring of the era. Opened in 1927, Saint-Hubert Airport—now MET – Montreal Metropolitan Airport—is Canada's oldest airport and served as Montreal's main airport for many years. Commercial flights were moved to Dorval in 1940 so airport could be fully dedicated to the war effort.

Located 15 km from downtown Montreal, MET is easily accessible via an extensive road network and the METbus express shuttle which provides a fast connection between the Longueuil-Université-de-Sherbrooke metro station and the airport terminal. Its 500-metre drop-off zone and three traffic lanes will ensure smooth flow of vehicles. MET's ideal location will make travelling easier for more than three million Quebecers living in Montreal, Montérégie, and Estrie region (Eastern Townships).

The terminal's retail lineup will be entirely Quebec-based and will include a Bâton Rouge restaurant, a Café Dépôt and a convenience and travel goods store.

The terminal was designed by Scott & Associates, and construction was carried out by PCL Construction, with work beginning less than three years ago in August 2023.

The development of MET – Montreal Metropolitan Airport is the result of an extensive regional consultation process. Elected officials at all levels of government along with representatives from the aerospace, tourism and business communities, mobility stakeholders, and community representatives all actively contributed to MET's development forums and working groups. This process explains MET's high level of social acceptance. A Léger survey conducted in 2024 revealed that a strong majority of citizens—77 %— support the development of the new terminal.

About YHU Infrastructure Partners

YHU Infrastructure Partners is responsible for the construction, operations and passenger experience of the new terminal under a long-term lease with MET – Montreal Metropolitan Airport. A partnership between Porter Aviation Holdings Inc. and Macquarie Asset Management, a global asset manager specializing in infrastructure, YHU Infrastructure Partners operates a facility poised to play a pivotal role in Montreal's airport ecosystem.

About MET – Montreal Metropolitan Airport

MET – Montreal Metropolitan Airport is a non-profit corporation established in 2000 that serves as the airport authority responsible for managing, operating and developing the airport. MET's mission is to serve as a catalyst for change across the industry and to contribute to the growth of Quebec's aerospace hub while supporting the expansion of air connectivity.

YHU Terminal Website

MET – Montreal Metropolitan Airport Website

Photos of the terminal

1Léger: Survey of a sample of 1,060 respondents living in areas near or on the outskirts of MET – Montreal Metropolitan Airport, June 2024.

SOURCE YHU Infrastructure Partners