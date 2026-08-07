Greater Naples Fire Commissioner Patrick Dearborn Endorses Michael Carbonara for Congress

- The Army veteran and Collier County first responder leader backs Carbonara in Florida's 22nd Congressional District.

- Carbonara was featured as a guest on Dearborn's 'Next Question?' podcast.

WESTON, Fla., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbonara for Congress today announced that Patrick Dearborn, Commissioner of the Greater Naples Fire Rescue District, has endorsed Michael Carbonara for Congress in Florida's 22nd Congressional District.

Dearborn brings the perspective of both a veteran and a first responder. He served as a paratrooper and communications specialist with the United States Army's 82nd Airborne Division from 1986 to 1989. He holds Seat 4 on the Greater Naples Fire Rescue District Board of Commissioners, served on the Collier County Planning Commission from 2016 to 2020, and has worked as a Realtor in Naples since 2004.

The endorsement adds a Collier County voice to the Carbonara coalition as the newly drawn 22nd District stretches across South Florida and into the southwest coast.

"I have spent my life in service, first as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne and now serving the families of Collier County," said Dearborn. "Michael Carbonara understands that public safety is not a talking point, it is a promise you keep. He listens to first responders, he shows up for our veterans, and he will represent Southwest Florida with the same seriousness we bring to every call."

"Patrick Dearborn ran toward danger for the 82nd Airborne, and he has spent the years since making sure Collier County families are safe," said Carbonara. "An endorsement from a man who has served this country and his community that way means a great deal. I am proud to have him with us."

Dearborn joins a growing coalition of support for Carbonara that includes HUCKPAC for America, Veterans for America First, the Fort Lauderdale Young Republicans, Broward County School Board Member Adam Cervera, Broward Jewish Republican Club President Dan Seidel, Weston City Commissioner Fabio A. Andrade, Weston Mayor Peggy Brown, Fort Lauderdale Commissioner John Herbst, Coconut Creek Vice Mayor John Brodie, Pompano Beach Commissioner Audrey Fesik, Catalina Stubbe of Moms for Liberty, and Collier County businessman Alfie Oakes.

Dearborn's endorsement is made in his individual capacity. Titles are listed for identification purposes only and do not constitute an endorsement by the Greater Naples Fire Rescue District or the Collier County Planning Commission.

About Michael Carbonara

Michael Carbonara is a South Florida entrepreneur, husband, and father running for Congress in South Florida. After building companies across payments, technology, genetics, and fertility care, he is focused on restoring affordability, defending constitutional freedoms, and making communities safer. A lifelong conservative and groundbreaking entrepreneur, Carbonara has built successful businesses in banking, cryptocurrency, and fertility care. He resides in South Florida with his wife, who escaped communist Cuba for freedom in America, and their children.

MichaelCarbonara.com

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SOURCE Carbonara for Congress