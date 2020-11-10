Greater New England Minority Supplier Development Council 2020 Business Opportunity Conference Continues with Daymond John Fireside Chat and Bear's Den Competition

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater New England Minority Supplier Development Council ("GNEMSDC") today announced the continuation of its Business Opportunity Conference, which has the theme of "WE'RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER". On November 17th from 10am to 12 noon, the Virtual Conference continues with a Fireside Chat with Daymond John, a successful entrepreneur, best-selling author and star of ABC's Shark Tank, and Donna Gittens, CEO and Founder of MORE Advertising. We also will have GNEMSDC's version of Shark Tank—The Bear's Den Competition—with presentations from four certified minority owned businesses: DPV Transportation Worldwide; Maganti IT Resources, LLC; People Places and Spaces, LLC; and RARE Moving & Storage. The Bear's Den judges include Eric Goodwine (Country Bank), Gladymar Parziale (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and Charles Smith (Eastern Bank). Please register at: http://gnemsdc.org/bears-den-competition-nov-17/. For more information, contact Peter Hurst at [email protected].

About the Greater New England Minority Supplier Development Council

Operating from offices in Boston, Massachusetts and New Haven, Connecticut, GNEMSDC (www.gnemsdc.org) promotes economic inclusion and minority business development. The 250 minority businesses certified by GNEMSDC have aggregate revenue of $2.7 Billion and over 20 thousand employees (65% of whom are ethnic minorities). GNEMSDC connects our corporate members with our MBEs, our corporate members with each other, and our small MBEs with our larger MBEs. Our Development Program helps our MBEs to be contract-ready when opportunities arise. Our Advocacy focuses on the impact of minority business development in making communities stronger. An independent economic impact study on GNEMSDC's MBEs found that their economic impacts included: GDP contribution of $4.3 Billion; wages supported of $1.9 Billion; and total jobs supported of over 32 thousand. Connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram.

