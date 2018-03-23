Greater Newport Physicians Announces Retirement of Long-Time CEO Diane Laird

Among the country's best known medical groups for independent physicians, GNP, founded in 1985 by Laird and local physicians, includes nearly 1,000 physicians in Orange County and Long Beach. In 2012, with Laird's leadership, GNP joined MemorialCare Medical Foundation, establishing the Medical Foundation's IPA (Independent Practice Association) division to complement MemorialCare Medical Group's employed physician division. The Medical Foundation's over 2,000 physicians serve 700,000 patients throughout Orange County, Long Beach, the South Bay and Southern Los Angeles County.

Mark Schafer, M.D., nationally regarded medical group executive for two decades and MemorialCare Medical Foundation CEO, has been chosen by GNP Board of Directors as its new CEO and will continue serving as CEO of MemorialCare Medical Foundation. Formed by MemorialCare in 2010, the Medical Foundation is a nonprofit medical management organization contracting with physician groups to offer patients comprehensive care.

"Diane's vision helped us grow, flourish and become known for an unwavering focus on quality and putting patients first," adds Barry Behrstock, M.D., Greater Newport Physicians President. "Dr. Schafer's leadership, integrity and commitment to independent physician practice will serve us very well. He has worked alongside our GNP board for six years overseeing operations of GNP as CEO of the Foundation. Mark understands our culture and operations, and has an exciting vision for our long-term success."

"In addition to leading Greater Newport Physicians, Diane's work as MemorialCare's Chief Strategy Officer has been significant—from pursuing partnerships to helping create Vivity, a high value managed care product," says Barry Arbuckle, PhD, MemorialCare President & CEO. "Mark's accomplishments in transforming, building and strengthening MemorialCare Medical Foundation have resulted in scores of convenient medical practices and ambulatory imaging, surgery, urgent care, kidney dialysis and other health centers throughout the Southland."

Greater Newport Physicians and MemorialCare Medical Group have a long-standing reputation as being among the country's most exceptional physician organizations, evidenced by numerous honors and recognition. These include sustained selection as Elite Medical Groups, the highest designation by America's Physician Groups and named among California's top medical groups by Integrated Healthcare Association.

