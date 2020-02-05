Greater Omaha Chamber: 2019 Regional Capital Investment Exceeds $1 Billion

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Omaha Chamber today announced 2019 annual accomplishments for the region's seven-county economic development partnership, noting results of more than $1 billion in capital investment, 36 new projects and 2,300 new jobs for the previous 12 months.

Ranked one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S., according to Go Banking Rates, Greater Omaha, was also home to more than 48 new tech startups in 2019, thanks to efforts by The Startup Collaborative, a business accelerator and incubator for Midwest entrepreneurs.

Exponential growth was also noted in the tech sector, with Google announcing a $600 million investment in Sarpy County last October, and Uncubed reporting that Omaha is the fastest-growing tech boomtown in the U.S.

The Chamber additionally reported the launch of OPTiN, an Omaha/Lincoln, NE digital solution connecting tech employers and job seekers, and noted the kickoff of the sold-out Commitment to Opportunity, Diversity and Equity (CODE) conference.

"Together, these efforts represent an intentional effort to attract new tech talent, improve the economic well-being of the underemployed population and show companies how to succeed in hiring and retaining a diverse workforce," said David G. Brown, president and CEO, Greater Omaha Chamber.

Additional accomplishments included:

The work of the Chamber's Urban Core Committee, which continued to guide the planning for the heart of the city

The 2019 launch of ConnectGO, a transportation initiative focused on crafting a long-term strategy for building a fully integrated, multi-modal transportation strategy

About Greater Omaha

Greater Omaha is a No. 1 ranked up-and-coming-tech hotspot and Time magazine's 2017 No. 3 Most Up-and-Coming City in America. Recognized for its "We Don't Coast" attitude, and named America's No. 2 Best Small City, Greater Omaha is home to more than 30 communities and nearly 1 million people, with a youthful population (more than 40 percent are age 24 or younger), low cost of living and steady economic growth that outpaces the nation. Berkshire Hathaway, Mutual of Omaha, Peter Kiewit Sons' Inc. and Union Pacific – all Fortune 500 companies – call Greater Omaha "home."

About the Greater Omaha Chamber

The mission of the Greater Omaha Chamber is to champion a thriving business community and a prosperous region through visionary leadership and collaboration.

