Greater Omaha Chamber Economic Development Partnership Names W. Todd Johnson Senior Vice President

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Omaha Chamber has appointed W. Todd Johnson, past global channel leader of entrepreneurship and job creation at Gallup, as its next senior vice president of economic development.

Effective early January 2021, Johnson will join David G. Brown, president and CEO, Greater Omaha Chamber, in leading the Greater Omaha Chamber Economic Development Partnership, a seven-county, two-state collaborative that accounts for more than 44 percent of Nebraska's population, and more than 60 percent of the state's GDP.

"Todd brings a wealth of global experience to our region, along with unparalleled initiative to connect our community's stakeholders on critical issues. He's a consummate collaborator, and a cogent thought leader. We're excited to welcome him to the team," Brown said.

Brown explained the region's "critical issues" include job creation and investment, supporting entrepreneurship, boosting the startup ecosystem, encouraging retention and expansion of existing business, recruiting new business and the importance of developing, retaining and attracting a diverse talent pool. Brown pointed out anticipating the needs of a vibrant and thriving community through the lens of diversity, inclusion and opportunity for all is equally significant.

Named the No. 5 metro in the nation for "prosperity," according to Resonance Consultancy's annual "America's Best Cities" report, Greater Omaha's economic growth during recent, uncertain times has outpaced the nation, and includes such new-project announcements as an Amazon (AMZN) robotic fulfillment center projected to create more than 1000 regional jobs, to the launch of Dollar General's (DG) first, ground-up dual-distribution center.

"When we talk about 'making an investment in the community,' it's about so much more than putting numbers on the board. It's about people; and, Todd embodies the leadership acumen and vision needed for this position," said Timothy J. Burke, president and CEO, Omaha Public Power District (OPPD), and Greater Omaha Chamber's chairman of the board.

"I have lived and traveled around the world, and these experiences only caused my love and passion for Omaha to grow," Johnson said. "There has never been a better time to focus on rebuilding and restarting. Working to enhance and advance Greater Omaha is exciting; and, I'm looking forward to expending my energy toward the growth and prosperity of this very special place."

