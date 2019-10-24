Greater Omaha Economic Development Partnership Expands to Seven Counties

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Omaha Economic Development Partnership today announced the Nebraska City Area Economic Development Corporation (NCAEDC), has joined the Nebraska/Iowa coalition. This addition expands the economic development program into a seven-county alliance.

"We see many great opportunities that will help grow this regional economy," said Dan Mauk, NCAEDC's executive director. "Nebraska City and Otoe County offer some key resources and infrastructure for future business development."

The Greater Omaha Economic Development Partnership embraces an innovative two-state, regional approach to economic development, increasing jobs and investment in eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa by providing a full range of economic development services.

Co-located at the Greater Omaha Chamber, the Partnership organizations work closely with each other, local governments and public-private organizations to drive growth of the region's strong, diverse economy.

"Our Partnership grows even stronger with the addition of the NCAEDC team. We look forward to working together to support those goals we all share – new jobs, capital investment and increased prosperity in communities region-wide," said David G. Brown, president and CEO, Greater Omaha Chamber.

The Greater Omaha Economic Development Partnership Represents:

More than $20 billion in wages and salaries (Source: US Census, County Business Patterns

in wages and salaries (Source: US Census, County Business Patterns More than 400,000 employees at approximately 25,000 business establishments (Source: US Census, County Business Patterns)

Labor force of more than 500,000 workers (Source: JobsEQ)

Top Five Industries: Health Care and Social Assistance, Retail Trade, Accommodation and Food Services, Educational Services, and Manufacturing (Source: JobsEQ)

The Greater Omaha Economic Development Partnership includes:

About Greater Omaha

Greater Omaha is home to more than 30 communities and nearly 1 million people, with a youthful population (more than 40 percent are age 24 or younger), low cost of living and steady economic growth that outpaces the nation. Berkshire Hathaway, Mutual of Omaha, Peter Kiewit Sons' Inc. and Union Pacific – all Fortune 500 companies – call Greater Omaha "home."

Contact:

Jill Bruckner

Communications/PR Manager

Greater Omaha Chamber

402-978-7920

jbruckner@omahachamber.org

SOURCE Greater Omaha Chamber

Related Links

http://www.omahachamber.org

