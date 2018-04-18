Greater Palm Springs CVB Leads Off as First Domestic Destination to Join Wellness Tourism Association

"We're very pleased to join the Wellness Tourism Association and look forward to participating in the organization's initiatives," said Scott White, President & CEO of the Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau. "Travelers are not only seeking out opportunities to relax by the pool, they're also interested in a range of wellness options—from spa treatments and meditation classes to fitness adventures and just taking a time out in nature—all experiences that our destination offers."

"The region has so much to offer under the banner of wellness tourism including a wealth of signature natural attractions, a range of wellness practitioners, numerous fitness-based activities and so much more in this beautiful oasis of peace and quiet," says WTA Chairman, Andrew Gibson. "We anticipate working very closely with the team at the Greater Palm Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau, as well as all our members, to help further the sustainable growth and development of wellness tourism, globally."

From perpetual sunshine and magnificent mountain skylines to stunning palm-fringed canyons and therapeutic mineral waters, Greater Palm Springs' legacy as Southern California's premier health and wellness destination flourishes to this day. Wellness devotees can unwind at numerous luxury resorts, with many offering spa treatments integrating desert botanicals. Explore the myriad of scenic hiking and biking trails in spectacular wilderness areas like Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument and Joshua Tree National Park. Tee off on a championship golf course, play tennis at the world-class Indian Wells Tennis Garden, ride horses in the pristine Indian Canyons, and cultivate inner peace during meditation classes and sound baths. The region's rich culinary offerings inspire healthy food choices at area farmer's markets and restaurants.

According to the Global Wellness Institute's 2016 Global Wellness Economy Monitor, the United States is the #1 "wellness nation," driving nearly four in ten wellness travel dollars spent. This amounts to 36%, or $202.2 billion, of the annual $563.2 billion global market.

About Wellness Tourism Association

The Wellness Tourism Association is a nonprofit organization designed to promote the Wellness Tourism sector through networking, education, communication and marketing. Membership is open to qualifying destination marketing organizations, hotels and resorts, destination spas, tour operators, travel advisors, wellness educators and other professionals with an interest in supporting the industry and helping shape its future and sustainability. www.wellnesstourismassociation.org

About Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau

The Greater Palm Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) is the official tourism agency for the entire Coachella Valley, providing sales, marketing and promotional efforts targeted to potential leisure and convention group markets. The CVB serves more than 2,000 business partners throughout Riverside County's nine-city region of Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs, Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Indio and Coachella. Learn more at VisitGreaterPalmSprings.com.

