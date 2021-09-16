Greater Palm Springs Gears Up for Mission Hills Country Club Charity Classic

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Hills Country Club announced today that team spots are filling up fast for the Charity Classic Golf Tournament, November 19-20, 2021, as preparations continue full swing. Mission Hills extends its tradition and commitment of giving back and making an impact in the Coachella Valley community by hosting the 2021 Charity Classic Golf Tournament, an annual philanthropic open-house event in Rancho Mirage, CA. Nestled within the world-famous Greater Palm Springs resort area, playground of Hollywood legends such as Bob Hope, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Cary Grant, Marilyn Monroe, Dinah Shore and Lucille Ball, Mission Hills will open its doors to the public for a chance to play on one of golf's biggest stages for a worthwhile cause.

Mission Hills Country Club Hosts 2021 Charity Classic Golf Tournament and Fundraiser Benefitting Links to Freedom and E.P.C.F. Photo features statue of Colgate, Kraft-Nabisco Tournament Founder Dinah Shore fronting world-famous Poppie's Pond, where the now titled ANA Inspiration LPGA Tournament champion takes the traditional "leap" after clinching the win. Famed Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club, host of the LPGA Tour ANA Inspiration, golf's first major.

This year, the 2021 Charity Classic will partner with Links to Freedom (L2F), the only charity in the country using golf as a therapy tool toward rehabilitating America's heroes, to raise tuition for injured service members and disabled veterans to enroll in the program. "Two great sponsors . . . have really leaned forward in the foxhole to support our injured service members and disabled veterans," said Links to Freedom President Rob Koon, a retired Air Force officer. "Our mission makes a difference, and our hosts are greatly impacting our ability to make that difference!"

Additionally, funds will also be raised to benefit ClubCorp's Employee Partner Care Foundation (E.P.C.F.), a fund created to help ClubCorp's employees and their families by providing financial assistance in times of crisis. To date, the foundation has helped nearly 4,100+ employees by granting over $7.5 million.

Mission Hills Country Club encourages participants to sign up now for the 2-day event, featuring:



Invitation-only Chairman's Reception

Golf Tournament

Silent auction

Live auction

Charity Gala Reception



Cost is $1,000 per team of four golfers and includes one ticket to the Charity Gala Reception per team member, and $125 for the Charity Gala Reception if not playing golf. Various sponsorship opportunities are also available ranging from $100 to $20,000. Donations also welcomed. To participate, please visit the Mission Hills Charity Classic website or for more information call the club at 760.324.9400.

Find more stories of impact and further information for the 2021 ClubCorp Charity Classic at www.clubcorpcharityclassic.com.

About Mission Hills Country Club

Mission Hills Country Club is the premier golf destination in prestigious Rancho Mirage and world-renowned for its rich history and tradition. Today, Members enjoy an unparalleled golf experience at the home of the LPGA's first major the ANA Inspiration and the Dinah Shore Tournament Course – rated the No. 1 golf course in Coachella Valley. Learn more at www.missionhills.com @missionhillscc1

