Greater Pittsburgh Vascular Associates (GPVA) Opens Two New Locations in Pittsburgh Area - Continuing to Expand Growing Network of Unmatched and Unique All-in-One Vascular and Cardiac Treatment Centers

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GPVA announced it had opened two new sites to serve patients in the Pittsburgh region at 1000 Park Place Drive, Suite 201 in Washington, PA and at 27 North Thompson Lane, Suite C, in North Huntingdon, PA. For over two decades, the board-certified physicians and staff at GPVA have been a leading provider of vascular, cardiac, and related recovery services in the Western Pennsylvania area. GPVA provides a spectrum of care that often takes patients "from diagnosis to a full recovery in one short week." The two newly opened locations are scheduling patients now.

Offering sophisticated diagnostic imaging services through an advanced, onsite 3-Tesla MRI scanner which is the most advanced in the tri-state region, GPVA has always been committed to excellence in patient care for both prevention and diagnosis purposes. GPVA's highly trained staff can deliver all procedures necessary, from stress tests, echocardiograms, ambulatory monitoring, peripheral artery testing, and more. Other specialties include:

Vascular Treatment: Comprehensive vascular care for a range of arterial and venous diseases and disorders, including PAD, varicose veins, deep vein thrombosis, leg sores, and others. All screenings, treatments, and minimally invasive procedures performed on site.

Cardiac Treatment: Affiliated with Jefferson Cardiology Association and a partner practice with access to interventional cardiologists and medical professionals skilled in treating many cardiac issues including: heart attacks, irregular heart rhythms, strokes, coronary disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and more.

Spider and Varicose Vein Clinic: Pioneers in vein treatment, GPVA offers care for all stages of spider and varicose veins, with holistic treatments that work to reduce the appearance of spider and varicose veins while addressing the underlying reasons for these veins.

Amputation Prevention Program: Specialized treatment to alleviate pain, regain mobility, and heal wounds faster for patients with limb-threatening conditions including diabetic foot ulcers and infections, as well as peripheral arterial disease and venous ulcerations.

Lymphedema Clinic: A full lymphedema clinic at the Jefferson Hills and North Huntingdon locations, with certified therapists who offer treatment with a holistic two-phase complete decongestive therapy (CDT).

GPVA is staffed by industry leaders like Dr. Gennady Geskin, who is board-certified in Cardiovascular Disease specializing in Noninvasive Vascular Testing and Treatments, and interventional cardiologists Dr. C. Michael Brown and Dr. Michael Mulock.

Dr. Geskin, the founder of Greater Pittsburgh Vascular Associates, is a member of the American College of Phlebology, Society for Vascular Ultrasound, and the International Society for Cardiovascular Interventions – while also specializing in treatments such as Endovenous Laser Ablation and Ultrasonic Guided Vascular Access.

"Keeping patients and their care within a single community of providers has always been one of our main focuses, so we're very excited to open these two new locations," said Dr. Geskin. "This continuity is what allows us to provide an initial diagnosis, treatment plan, and then subsequent surgery and rehabilitation, all so our patients can get back up and moving as swiftly as possible. This includes offering the absolute latest in diagnostic equipment and treatment protocols, ensuring that we are always prioritizing ease-of-mind and convenience for our patients."

About Greater Pittsburgh Vascular Associates (GPVA)

Founded over 20 years ago, GPVA is a community-based practice that incorporates the latest advances in both cardiac and vascular care with a comprehensive, patient-centered approach. One of Pittsburgh's leading comprehensive all-in-one cardiac and vascular medical providers, GPVA currently treats patients in seven locations around the region, guided by one simple, overarching mission: To provide personalized, high quality cardiac and vascular care to the Greater Pittsburgh area; the kind of care that we believe in and would choose for our own families.

GPVA offers the convenience of multiple locations, on-site diagnostic testing, a lymphedema clinic, and an outpatient surgery center – a full spectrum of care with 21st century technology, giving patients quality, precision, and compassion that is unmatched in the area. Learn more at: www.GreaterPittsburghVascular.com .

