Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® and San Diego MLS Launch New Member Portal Powered by MMSI

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® and San Diego MLS announced today the launch of their exclusive, new Member Portal, San Diego | One, powered by MMSI. The new member-friendly, intuitive portal for San Diego real estate professionals provides a centralized location for business building and management tools for association and MLS members.

As the premier, San Diego real estate association and MLS provider, SDAR and SDMLS recognize the importance and need to provide the best business tools for members in a single location, with a streamlined interface. After reviewing the latest options from industry vendors, the association and MLS provider selected MMSI's Membership Director AMS due to its focus on user experience, customization, and information security, while providing members access to key business tools in a faster and easier way.

Michael Mercurio, CEO of SDAR and SDMLS said, "With San Diego | One, our members now have a single location that provides access to the latest market information and statistics, member support and business building tools, our incredible education courses, along with MLS listing services, payment and membership management, scheduling capabilities, and event information. SDAR and SDMLS members are now getting, unquestionably, the best technology and the best member experience in San Diego County."

"We quickly saw that MMSI is simply out-innovating the competition," continued Mercurio. "Their system had features that are, frankly, years ahead of other providers in the market and we know that our members expect us to provide the latest, most innovative tools. The MMSI platform not only provides this but will also be a platform that can support our plans for future products that are important and valuable to our members."

San Diego | One is the only option for local real estate professionals powered by MMSI's technologies and will continue to add new products, moving forward. Members of the association and MLS will have access to tools that help them with their day-to-day business, client management and communications, and access to the latest market information.

"We are so happy when we find a future-focused partner like SDAR/SDMLS to collaborate with," said Mark Richburg, President of MMSI. "Working with their team was a rewarding experience and challenged us to meet a unique set of needs and requirements to deliver the best portal in San Diego County and beyond. We built custom enhancements to our platform that integrated better than 'off-the-shelf' API plug-ins could ever hope to. This again speaks to our ultimate, joint focus on Member Experience and Value."

For more information, contact SDAR at (858) 715-8000 or visit www.sdar.com.

