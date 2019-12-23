Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® and San Diego MLS Partner With Expert Economist Alan Nevin

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® and San Diego MLS announced today the partnership with Alan Nevin, a local San Diego demographic and real estate economist. Nevin will provide the Association and MLS members with monthly and quarterly updates outlining the market conditions and trends for San Diego County.

As the premier San Diego real estate association and MLS provider, SDAR and SDMLS strive to provide the most valuable resources in the market. This exclusive partnership with Nevin will provide members with the latest insights and information from a distinguished economist with an extensive background in real estate economics, lending and market analysis. San Diego MLS is the largest and most preferred MLS provider in San Diego County and this partnership strengthens their leadership in the market with the most robust, accurate, and reliable data for real estate professionals.

Michael Mercurio, CEO of SDAR and SDMLS said, "This partnership with Mr. Nevin is another new program we will offer to our members in the new year. As the leading association and MLS service in San Diego, we want to provide the best resources to our members, and we know that offering the insights of an expert in real estate markets, from a distinguished economist, will offer unmatched value in the market."

With over 40 years of experience, Nevin holds a master's degree in Statistical Research from Stanford University, as well as MBA and bachelor's degrees from American University. He has been an instructor at UC San Diego Extension since 1980 and is a founding member of the UCSD Economics Roundtable. He is a guest lecturer and member of the curriculum committee at the University of San Diego Burnham-Moores School of Real Estate and a member of the Advisory Committee at the School of Business at National University. He serves the development, investment, legal, and public agency communities with residential and commercial real estate valuation, feasibility, and real estate advisory services. Alan also provides forensic economics services for construction and real estate litigation.

"I am excited to work with both the Greater Association of San Diego REALTORS® and the San Diego MLS to provide economic updates on the San Diego real estate market," said Nevin. "Their focus on providing the greatest value to their members and investing in programs like this is what makes them a leader in this market. I look forward to working with them as they expand their portfolio of reports for their members."

