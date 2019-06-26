Greater Than One Appoints Chief Strategy Officer Andrew Bast

Bast joins from Concentric Health Experience where, over a successful seven-year period as Executive Vice President, Director of Strategic Integration, he led dynamic, multidisciplinary, strategic consultancy teams to create transformative solutions for companies like Novartis, Lundbeck, Novo Nordisk, Sunovion, and Sage Therapeutics. Prior to Concentric, Bast led the strategic charge at several other agencies, including Epsilon and Saatchi & Saatchi Consumer Healthcare. He spent his formative strategic years on a wide variety of brands, including Rexulti, Nexium, Seroquel, Gilead HIV, and Ameriprise Financial.

"Andrew is a passionate innovator of the strategic process, always working outside the box. This aligns with our vision of creating the most imaginative solutions in health and wellness for our clients and customers," said Kieran Walsh, President of GTO.

During his career, Bast has launched brands across many therapeutic categories, including several first-ever commercializations for innovative biotech companies.

"Imagination is born from the convergence of strategy, creativity, and technology – a space where limits don't apply, and where what's possible can be made real," said Bast. "The team at Greater Than One and I are known to be explorers of the 'what-if', and we invite every client to come with us, and imagine what is next."

About Greater Than One

Medical Marketing & Media (MM&M) Hot Shop nominee, Greater Than One is a leading independent global health and wellness agency with offices in New York, San Francisco, and Madrid. Greater Than One transforms what's possible for clients and their customers by creating the most imaginative solutions and customer experiences in health and wellness. Core services at Greater Than One include brand agency of record, media agency of record, digital agency of record partnerships, enterprise solutions, and strategy and advisory services.

