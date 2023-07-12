GREATER THAN ONE APPOINTS MARY ROSE BURNHAM IN NEWLY CREATED STRATEGY POSITION

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than One, a full-experience marketing agency focused on healthcare, announced that Mary Rose Burnham PhD has been appointed Executive Vice President, Brand & Medical Strategy. She will be responsible for overseeing the partnership of brand and medical strategists on each of Greater Than One's (www.greaterthanone.com) accounts, to build better healthcare experiences for customers.

Burnham will report directly to Elizabeth Apelles, CEO of Greater Than One.

"I'm extremely excited to be working with some amazing people here, including Elizabeth," said Burnham. "The more I learned about Elizabeth, the more I wanted to work with and learn from her. The fact that the agency is independent also played a factor, as it will allow me to be part of developing and integrating a customized model that can be scaled up or down for each client."

"My core competency is medical expertise," said Burnham. "I understand science and data and how that can translate into amazing creative."

"When we first had discussions with Mary Rose about joining the agency, she was immediately drawn to our track record of supporting rapid growth with practical innovation and high impact solutions," said Apelles. "Her background in medicine is just the type of experience we need for her role as a member of our executive team and integrating our strategic approach to everything we do."

According to Bindhu Gopalan, Chief Client Officer of Greater Than One, Mary Rose's role is key to the agency's model. "Mary Rose combines a background in both medical and brand strategy which will be essential in our new business efforts along with allowing us to better scale with clients as they grow."

ABOUT GREATER THAN ONE

Founded in 2000 and included in the "Top 100 Agencies" by Medical Marketing & Media, Greater Than One is a full-experience marketing agency dedicated to healthcare, with specialized expertise in rare disease emerging science and technologies, care delivery, medical diagnostics, and devices. Through strategic media buys, smart creative and cutting-edge technology, customers are met with better healthcare experiences to influence behavior and drive better outcomes. The agency is privately held, and employee owned.
For more information, contact us at [email protected] or visit us at www.greaterthanone.com.

