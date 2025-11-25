Greater Than Tech Marks Five Years of Impact, Empowering 1,500 Students Through STEM and Entrepreneurship

San Diego-based nonprofit releases 2024 Impact Report and calls on community, partners, and donors to help fuel the next five years of equity in tech.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- County of San Diego's Equity Impact Grant Award Recipient, Greater Than Tech introduces girls and underserved youth to careers at the intersection of STEM and entrepreneurship, released its 2024 Annual Impact Report , celebrating five years of measurable impact, community leadership, and national recognition.

Since its founding in 2019, Greater Than Tech has served more than 1,500 students through immersive programs that blend technology, creativity, and business skills. In 2024 alone, Greater Than Tech reached 450 students, expanded its alumnae network to over 200 members, and saw 70% of participants express interest in pursuing STEM careers after completing a program.

"This milestone is proof of what's possible when the community invests in equity for all students," said Jasmine LeFlore, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Greater Than Tech. "Our San Diego community continues to show what sustainable innovation can look like when people invest in the power of access, mentorship, and belonging."

In 2024, Greater Than Tech realized a 37% increase in individual giving and deepened collaborations with industry partners including Quartus Engineering, General Atomics and the University of San Diego.

The 2024 Impact Report highlights the organization's three-tier programming model (Community, Career, and Alumnae Club) which creates a long-term pipeline for student growth and workforce development. From robotics and AI workshops to entrepreneurship incubators, Greater Than Tech equips students not just to learn technology, but to lead with it.

Greater Than Tech is preparing for its third-annual Tech Over Tapas fundraiser, taking place in January 2026, which will gather supporters and partners to celebrate innovation, inclusion, and investment in the next generation of tech leaders.

Supporters can access the full 2024 Impact Report and learn how to donate, partner, or enroll students at greaterthantech.org .

About Greater Than Tech

Founded in 2019, Greater Than Tech (GTT) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in San Diego, California. GTT equips girls and underrepresented youth with the skills, confidence, and access to thrive in STEM and entrepreneurship. Through immersive programs and mentorship, GTT has served more than 1,500 students and built a growing network of partners, volunteers, and alumnae. Learn more at greaterthantech.org .

Press Contact:

Brandi Neloms| Board Chair, Greater Than Tech

Email: [email protected] | Website: www.greaterthantech.org

