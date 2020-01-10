Greater Twin Cities Honda Dealers Donate $100,000 to Local Schools
Jan 10, 2020, 07:00 ET
MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Jan. 10, the Greater Twin Cities Honda Dealers Association (GTCHDA) will celebrate its donation of $100,000 to local schools through its "Life is Better Thanks to Greater Twin Cities Honda Dealers" campaign, which started in Nov. 2017. Donations have supported academic enrichment programs, activity scholarships, classroom equipment and more.
"This is an incredible milestone for our organization," said Kyle Allison, GM of Luther Hopkins Honda and President of GTCHDA. "We are so proud of what this campaign has done, and we hope to continue this long into the future."
The $5,000 donation that brings GTCHDA's total to $100,000 will be given by Luther St. Cloud Honda to Westwood Elementary.
Chad Arthur, GM of Luther St. Cloud Honda, said "I am so excited to be presenting this milestone in our mission to improve and give back to our community. This is one of the most rewarding initiatives we have started as an association and I am proud to be a part of it."
Adam Leaver, Senior District Sales Manager of American Honda Motor Co. said, "We're proud of what these dealers have done with their school donation program. They are passionate about giving back to their community, and it shows in everything they do."
Schools GTCHDA has donated to include:
- Alice Smith Elementary School
- Anoka High School
- Aquila Elementary School
- Baxter Elementary School
- Brainerd Public School District
- Burnsville High School
- Centerville Elementary School
- Cherokee Heights Elementary School
- Coon Rapids High School
- Crest View Elementary School
- Eden Lake Elementary School
- Fair Oaks Elementary School
- Garfield Elementary School
- Gatewood Elementary School
- Harding High School
- Kaposia Education Center
- L.H. Tanglen Elementary
- Madison Elementary School
- Mississippi Elementary School
- Moreland Arts & Health Sciences Magnet School
- Nisswa Elementary School
- Peter Hobart Elementary
- Pine Meadow Elementary School
- Richfield Middle School
- Richfield STEM Elementary School
- Vadnais Heights Elementary School
- Westwood Elementary School
Learn more about GTCHDA's community involvement on the GTCHDA Facebook Page and YouTube channel.
About the Greater Twin Cities Honda Dealers Association:
The Greater Twin Cities Honda Dealers consists of nine Honda dealers serving the greater Twin Cities area, which include Buerkle Honda, Inver Grove Honda, Luther Brookdale Honda, Luther Honda of St. Cloud, Luther Hopkins Honda, Mills Honda, Rapids Honda, Richfield Bloomington Honda, and Walser Honda. For more information, visit http://greatertwincitieshondadealers.com/
