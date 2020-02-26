Greater Valley YMCA Launches Pilot With Coral Drowning-Detection Systems

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Valley YMCA, Easton/Phillipsburg Branch and Coral Detection Systems have recently partnered to pilot a drowning detection system, aimed to enhance water safety at the Greater Valley YMCA facilities. The pilot encompasses placing four AI-Based Coral Manta 3000 drowning detection units at the corners of the Y's Easton Branch indoor swimming pool.

In addition to the pool staff and lifeguards, the detection systems will operate 24/7 and will track all underwater activity. In using four Coral Manta 3000 units, the Y can ensure underwater visibility from every angle of the pool, providing additional pool safety coverage underwater. Through an app and an alarm on the Manta, the AI-based drowning prevention system alerts lifeguards on unauthorized water entrance, as well as on risk of drowning while the pool is in use.

The Greater Valley YMCA, Easton Branch offers a variety of swimming programs for people of all ages and abilities. From infant swimming lessons to senior water aerobics to family movie nights in the pool, the Y aims to promote safety around water within every aquatic program.

"The YMCA has been America's leading swim instructor for more than 100 years, and the safety of our members is a priority at the Y," shares David Fagerstrom, President & CEO of the Greater Valley YMCA. "Most drowning deaths are preventable deaths, and we are proud to pilot with Coral Detection Systems to enhance our already-existing safety around water practices. This system will not replace lifeguards, but act as an additional layer of drowning protection."

Upon successful completion of the pilot over the course of the next months, the Greater Valley YMCA will consider expanding Coral Detection System implementation to all YMCA pool facilities across the Lehigh Valley. Then, the Y will bring the pilot experience to the Pennsylvania's State Alliance of YMCAs, with the possibility of expanding use of the Coral Detection System throughout Y's in Pennsylvania.

"We are honored to launch a cooperation pilot with YMCA," says Eyal Golan, Co-Founder & CEO. "With the magnitude of pool drowning in the US and worldwide, being the #1 cause of accidental death among kids ages 1-4, and the #2 cause among children ages 5-18, it is admirable to see an organization like the YMCA taking such significant action to help change these awful statistics. Installing a Coral means adopting the most effective safety measures for kids in and around the pool. We are committed to support the Y in its efforts to promote safety, wellbeing and drowning prevention, and certain that other organizations will follow."

For more information about the Greater Valley YMCA visit gv-ymca.org. For more information on Coral Drowning Detection, visit https://coraldrowningdetection.com/

