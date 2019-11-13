Greater Women's Business Council Recognizes 10 Companies Committed to the Advancement of Women-Owned Businesses at 2019 LACE Awards

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Women's Business Council (GWBC), the largest provider of certification and development resources for women business enterprises (WBEs) in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, hosted its annual LACE (Ladies Achieving Continuous Excellence) Awards Gala on Nov. 8 at the St. Regis hotel in Atlanta.

This annual event celebrates, honors and recognizes GWBC corporate members and certified WBEs for their commitment and contributions toward furthering the success of women-owned businesses.

More than 200 business leaders gathered at the black-tie masquerade gala to honor and celebrate the nominees and winners in a variety of categories.

LACE Award Winners

Each year, the Greater Women's Business Council LACE Awards recognizes companies and individuals who demonstrate outstanding contributions in supporting women-owned business through mentoring, coaching, offering world-class supplier diversity initiatives and access to procurement opportunities.

2019 winning individuals and companies are:

Corporation of the Year – BMW Manufacturing Co.

The corporation that has created significant advancement in breaking down barriers that impede WBEs from gaining fair access to procurement opportunities, including supplier development activities, financial assistance, and strategic alliance counseling. Advocate of the Year, Corporation – Deborah Mackins , Georgia Power

Supplier diversity practitioner, procurement professional or buyer who is a current employee of a corporate GWBC member, selected for extraordinary efforts in inspiring, engaging and empowering GWBC certified WBEs. Buyer of the Year – Adam Moore , SunTrust Banks

Buyer, procurement professional or a supplier diversity practitioner who is a current employee of a corporate GWBC member, selected for instituting programs that offer equal access for GWBC certified WBEs and attained world-class quality in its supplier diversity process. The Voice Award – Lissa Miller , SunTrust Banks

Selected by GWBC WBEs, this award is presented to a corporation who has exhibited the most significant progress in creating a voice and platform for GWBC certified WBEs to gain fair access to procurement opportunities. Advocates of the Year, WBE – Sara Webb , InTandem Promotions, and Nika White , Nika White Consulting, LLC

GWBC certified WBE business owner (CEO/President) or an employee of a GWBC certified WBE, recognized and honored for their proven methods in mentoring, coaching and supporting women-owned businesses. Trailblazer Award

GWBC Certified WBE owners (CEO/President), selected based upon being a pillar in their community, contributing their time and talent with a proven track record of mentoring, partnerships, volunteerism and supporting other WBEs.

Trailblazer, Category I (Annual sales under $1 Million) – T. Renee Smith, iSuccess Consulting, Inc.

Trailblazer, Category II (Annual sales $1 Million - $5 Million) – Tina Stevens, Secondary Solutions, Inc.

Trailblazer, Category III (Annual sales $5 Million - $10 Million) – Tracey Grace, IBEX IT Business Experts, LLC

Trailblazer, Category IV (Annual sales $10 Million - $20 Million) – JoAnne LaBounty, Spartanburg Meat Processing Co., Inc.

Trailblazer, Category VI (Annual sales $50 Million - $100 Million) – Tammy Cohen, InfoMart

"Women-owned businesses have a tremendous economic impact on our region," said Roz Lewis, president & CEO of GWBC. "Our membership of over 1,000 WBEs contributes $9.3 billion in revenue and staffs more than 51,000 employees. We're grateful for the commitment and contribution of all our members and sponsors who have been instrumental in the great success of women-owned businesses in our region."

The LACE Awards gala featured a mix of activities including the pre-awards reception, LACE silent auction, dinner and live entertainment.

ABOUT THE GREATER WOMEN'S BUSINESS COUNCIL, INC.

The Greater Women's Business Council, Inc. (GWBC) is a nonprofit organization providing nationally-recognized certification through Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), innovative programming and value-driven events customized to the unique needs of women business enterprises (WBEs) in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. GWBC's constituency is comprised of over 1,000 certified WBEs, dozens of corporate member partners, government entities and business alliances united to inspire, engage and empower women-owned businesses. A Regional Partner Organization of WBENC, GWBC is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with offices in Charlotte, North Carolina. Learn more at www.gwbc.biz.

