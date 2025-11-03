Greater Zion and Coalatree Launch Sustainable Collection Benefiting Zion Forever Project

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Zion has partnered with outdoor brand Coalatree to launch a limited-edition, destination-inspired collection of sustainable outdoor gear designed for adventure in all its forms.

Each piece in the collection reimagines Coalatree's signature eco-friendly products with custom designs inspired by Greater Zion's natural beauty and crafted for the destination's diverse outdoor experiences. Home to Zion National Park and four state parks, Greater Zion offers endless opportunities for recreation, from mountain biking and hiking to off roading trails, canyoneering, and more. The destination also boasts world-class golf courses, vibrant communities, local art, theater, and dining, providing something for the adventurer in everyone.

The collection honors the spirit of exploration and the beauty of Greater Zion while giving back to the land itself. Twenty percent of proceeds directly support Zion Forever Project, the official nonprofit partner of Zion National Park. Each purchase supports ongoing efforts to preserve and protect the destination for future generations.

"This partnership embodies what Greater Zion stands for — adventure with purpose," said Brittany McMichael, Director of Greater Zion Convention & Tourism Office. "Teaming up with Coalatree allows us to highlight our beautiful destination, inspire responsible exploration, and invite travelers to experience Greater Zion for themselves, while helping protect it for years to come."

The Greater Zion Coalatree Collection features:

Puffy Kachula Adventure Blanket ($129) – A versatile outdoor essential that converts to a poncho or pillow and features Greater Zion's red rock cliffs, azure river, and sky — perfect for trails, concerts, campfires, and stargazing.

Mirage Sun Shirt ($79) – Lightweight, breathable, and UV-protective, with a topographic design that mirrors the hills and valleys of Greater Zion, this shirt is a wardrobe necessity for Greater Zion's 300+ days of sunshine per year.

Java Socks ($20) – Comfy, moisture-wicking, sustainably made with recycled coffee grounds and plastic bottles, and featuring Zion's iconic Watchman Tower, designed for trails, golf courses, and downtown strolls alike.

Quest Duffel Bag ($139) – A versatile duffel-to-backpack built from upcycled materials, tough enough for slot canyons and stylish enough for the airport, it features topographical details and contrasting colors inspired by the destination's dramatic landscapes.

"This collaboration is about bringing together people, places, and ideas that spark adventure. Greater Zion embodies the outdoor spirit we've always championed at Coalatree, and together we've created products designed for travel and everyday adventure," said John Michael Fabrizi, President of Coalatree. "These pieces are made to spark the memory of incredible adventures and encourage the journeys yet to come."

"We're proud to see Greater Zion and Coalatree inspire others to give back — supporting Zion Forever's mission to conserve and enhance these public lands for current and future generations," said Natalie Britt, CEO of Zion Forever Project.

The Greater Zion Coalatree Collection is available now, exclusively at Coalatree.com.

Coalatree is affiliated with Impact/Skimlinks (8% commission).

About Greater Zion

Spanning 2,400 square miles in southwest Utah, Greater Zion is home to Zion National Park, four state parks, 14 world-class golf courses, and boundless year-round adventures. Learn more at GreaterZion.com.

About Coalatree

Based in Utah, Coalatree designs sustainable gear and apparel for the adventurer in everyone. From recycled materials to giveback initiatives, Coalatree creates functional, stylish products built for the outdoors and everyday life. Learn more at Coalatree.com.

About Zion Forever Project

The official nonprofit partner of Zion National Park, Zion Forever Project funds vital conservation, education, and sustainability projects to protect the park's landscapes and inspire stewardship. Visit ZionPark.org.

SOURCE Greater Zion Convention & Tourism